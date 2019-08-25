LOS ANGELES – As of pregame Sunday, Aaron Boone still had not heard from Major League Baseball about Saturday's controversial ninth inning, but he expected to have that conversation soon.

“We’ve inquired and we’re kind of waiting to hear their thoughts on it,” Boone said.

The situation:

With the Yankees trailing 2-1, Gleyber Torres singled against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and Brett Gardner reached on an infield single before Gio Urshela grounded slowly to third baseman Justin Turner. His throw arrived at second at about the same time as Gardner, who knocked down Max Muncy with a hard takeout slide.

With Muncy down, Torres took off for home and appeared to score the tying run, but plate umpire Gabe Morales said he called time – in response to Jansen asking for it – and sent Torres back to third. Replays indicated that Jansen asked for time with Torres already having started for home and that time was granted when he was about one-third of the way to the plate. Jansen then struck out Mike Tauchman and Gary Sanchez to preserve the win.

Because the granting of time is a judgment call, there is no basis for a protest, which was never the Yankees’ intention. Boone would like an explanation, though.

“I just want to hear their take on the time out,” Boone said. “Just watching it back more and more, you could clearly see Kenley asking for it. That doesn’t mean you should get it, though. And clearly by the time time was called, Gleyber was on his way. So hopefully we’ll get an answer on the thought process there, if they think that was in line or not. But I haven’t gotten that yet.”

Boone said there is a lesson to take from the sequence.

“Finish the play, you’ve always got to finish the play, that’s something we talk about a lot,” he said before laughing softly. “And, frankly, we did. Gleyber did a good job of taking advantage of what looked like a good situation to do it in. But obviously it didn’t work out.”

Voit doing well

Luke Voit (sports hernia) went 3-for-5 in his third rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday afternoon. He is 5-for-12 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

“My understanding is everything is going well,” Boone said.

The plan remains for the first baseman to continue playing with Scranton this week and be activated Friday before the Yankees start a three-game series against Oakland.

Stanton latest

Boone said Giancarlo Stanton (right knee sprain), who has been doing some light running here during pregame work, could hit on the field at some point during the three-game series against Seattle that starts Monday.

“Still a chance for him to get back and leave his mark on the season,” Boone said.