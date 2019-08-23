LOS ANGELES – Luke Voit cleared hurdle No. 1 Friday night in his road back to the Yankees.

The first baseman, out since July 31 with a sports hernia, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, playing six innings at first base and going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run.

Aaron Boone said the plan is for Voit to serve as the designated hitter and play all nine innings Saturday.

“The way we kind of have it mapped out is there’s a chance he’ll join us Friday when we start that homestand,” Boone said.

The Yankees, in the midst of a nine-game, three-city trip to the West Coast that ends Wednesday in Seattle, will start a three-game series against the A’s next Friday at the Stadium.

“We’re kind of building him up that way,” Boone said. “If everything goes according to plan, he would travel to us on that Thursday with the idea that he would be ready to play Friday.”

Good idea, but …

Boone had fun strolling through the clubhouse looking at the various colors and designs on his players’ shoes as a part of Players' Weekend.

Still, with the Yankees and Dodgers each having classic uniforms, Boone was a little wistful that they won’t be on display this weekend.

“This isn’t necessarily the best weekend for us because I think having this matchup, to have them in their uniform and us in ours, I think that would be cool,” Boone said. “But that said, I think this is another one of those things in the course of a long season that is neat that MLB does.”

Gearrin claimed

The Yankees claimed righthander Cory Gearrin, 33, off waivers from the Mariners on Friday, making him the latest pitcher added for bullpen depth. Domingo Acevedo, at one point a top pitching prospect who has battled a variety of injuries, was released to make room on the 40-man roster.

Gearrin posted a 3.92 ERA in 48 games with the Mariners this season. Righthanded batters have hit .228 and slugged .328 against him in his eight-year career; lefthanded batters have hit .253 and slugged .410.

Earlier this month, the Yankees claimed Ryan Dull off waivers, acquired Joe Mantiply in a deal with the Reds and signed Trevor Rosenthal and David Hernandez to minor-league deals.