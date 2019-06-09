CLEVELAND – The Yankees' already thin rotation took another hit Sunday when Domingo German was placed on the injured list with a left hip flexor strain.

Lefthander Stephen Tarpley was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a corresponding roster move.

German, seen by a doctor here Saturday, will be evaluated in New York Monday where he will also undergo an MRI. Aaron Boone said the Yankees, who went with Chad Green as an “opener” Sunday, will likely go the opener route again at some point during the upcoming four-game series in Chicago (AL) that starts Thursday. Chance Adams, among the few realistic starting options in the minors, would seem a likely call-up at some point.

“Hopefully it something that’s minor and doesn’t hold him back for long,” Boone said.

German, after a 9-1 start, allowed seven homers in 14 2⁄3 innings in his last three starts, which helped send his ERA to 3.86 from 2.60.

Through his translator Sunday morning, German said he first started feeling something in the hip during his May 26 start in Kanas City, the start of the three-game slump, but did not say anything.

“I didn’t tell the team at the time because I felt like it was the kind of injury that I was going to get through,” he said. “I thought it was something I could deal with and I could get over.”

But two more rough starts followed and the pitcher felt increased soreness in the area during Friday’s start here and cut his long-toss session short Saturday, finally telling the training staff what he was feeling.

“We always want our players to treat whatever’s going on with them if there’s any kind of issues,” Boone said. “But you also understand that in major league sports, there’s little things that you deal with, that you view as a player, is not that big a thing. It’s hard to get inside them to know exactly what level of discomfort he was in.”