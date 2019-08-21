OAKLAND, Calif. — With what seems an insurmountable lead in the AL East, the last six weeks of the regular season for the Yankees will be about achieving two primary goals: securing home-field advantage for the entirety of the postseason and figuring out how to slot their inconsistent rotation once they get there.

The Yankees got nothing positive in either department Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss to the surging A’s in front of 21,471 at Oakland Coliseum.

Domingo German got hit hard consistently by a team the Yankees (83-44) may see in October, allowing six runs (five earned) and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The 27-year-old righthander allowed two homers, the blasts coming back-to-back in the first inning by Matt Olson, who hit a two-run shot, and Mark Canha, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead. German (16-3, 4.15), whom one would figure as the Game 2 or 3 starter in a Division Series, came into the night 7-0 with a 4.11 ERA in eight starts since coming off the injured list July 3.

German’s issues were only part of the story Tuesday against an Oakland team that is very much alive in the hunt for an AL wild-card berth and improved to 72-53, including 22-12 since the All-Star break.

A’s righthander Homer Bailey, 3-2 with a 6.40 ERA in six starts since Oakland acquired him from Kansas City on July 14, mostly controlled the Yankees for 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and seven hits. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Bailey, who allowed one of CC Sabathia’s three career homers, retired the first two hitters he faced before Gary Sanchez laid into a hanging 2-and-1 slider and destroyed it to left-center for a 1-0 lead and the catcher’s seventh RBI in his last six games. It also marked Sanchez’s 99th career home run.

Aaron Judge homered in the eighth, his 13th blast, and first since Aug. 4, but that only cut the Yankees’ deficit to 6-2.

German could not hold the lead Sanchez provided.

He walked Robbie Grossman with one out in the bottom of the first and, after striking out Matt Chapman, Olson turned on a first-pitch fastball and hammered it just fair down the rightfield line, the first baseman’s 26th homer making it 2-1. Canha made it back-to-back blasts by driving a 1-and-1 changeup to right-center, his 19th homer for a 3-1 lead and giving German 27 home runs allowed this season in 22 games (21 starts).

Bailey provided a shutdown top of the second, striking out two in a perfect 20-pitch inning that did leave him at 46 pitches.

German got the first two hitters in the bottom half but allowed a single to Chris Herrmann, the No. 9 hitter. Leadoff man Marcus Semien then stung a 3-and-0 fastball into the corner in left and Herrmann came all the way around to score from first to make it 4-1.

The Yankees, who went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight, stranded two of those in the third. DJ LeMahieu singled with one out and, after Judge flied to right, Gio Urshela improved to 2-for-2 on the day, and 26 for his last 56, with a single to right. Didi Gregorius fouled off four straight after a 1-and-1 count before striking out swinging at a splitter out of the zone to end the inning.

The A’s tacked on in the sixth. Olson led off with a single and Canha doubled. Khris Davis struck out, but Stephen Piscotty singled to left on an 0-and-2 curveball. Leftfielder Cameron Maybin bobbled the ball when it reached him, the error allowing Canha to also score on the play, which made it 6-1.