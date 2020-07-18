TODAY'S PAPER
Suspended Yankee Domingo German appears to cast doubt on baseball future

Yankees righthander Domingo German, who is serving a

Yankees righthander Domingo German, who is serving a suspension this season, delivers a pitch in the first inning of a game in 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

By The Associated Press
Suspended Yankees pitcher Domingo German cast doubt on his baseball future with curious Instagram posts Friday night.

German posted a photo of himself in a Yankees uniform exclaiming in what appears to be a photo of him pitching in a game. The post included Spanish words that translated to: “Everyone makes history on both sides, I think I did mine at Yankee Stadium, if decide not to come back I will proud of my effort during an 11-year career. God bless everyone who has supported me”

He also put online an Instagram story with words that translated to: “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”

A righthander who will turn 28 on Aug. 4, German has 63 games left to serve in his suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The regular season is limited to 60 games this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know he’s in the States visiting his child right now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “but beyond that, I don’t really know much about. I just heard something like that, but I don’t really have much to say on the situation.”

German, from the Dominican Republic, was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. He lost his entire salary, which would have been prorated to $229,509 from $619,675.

