Indications Friday night were that Domingo German’s career with the Yankees — and his baseball career, period — were over.

Most of Saturday went by with nothing to dispute that, but things began to change in the early-evening hours.

“To my teammates, the Yankees organization, and our fans, I am very sorry for the unsettling post last night,” read a post on German’s Instagram account shortly before the Yankees started their exhibition game against the Mets at Citi Field.

German surprised many in the game — not to mention in the Yankees’ organization — late Friday night with two Instagram posts suggesting he was leaving baseball.

“Some people make history on both sides,” part of his first message read in Spanish. “I think I did my part at Yankee Stadium, if I decide not to come back, I will be very proud of my 11-year professional career. God bless everyone who has supported me.”

Then there was a shorter post that simply read: “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”

But German, who will turn 28 on Aug. 4, appeared to change course Saturday.

“This past year has been very tough for my family and myself, for which I take full responsibility,” his post continued. “Not being with my teammates while they get ready for the season, knowing that I have let them down, has taken a toll on me and last night I let my emotions get the best of me. Baseball is my life and I promise I am not walking away. I am using this time to get stronger, become a better person and father, and I can only hope that will get to join my teammates once again to make them proud. Thank you to everyone, especially the Yankees organization, for their support. Please forgive me for this mistake.”

German is coming off a 2019 season in which he went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. He has 63 games remaining on the 81-game suspension he received late last season for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the schedule to 60 games, he is not eligible to pitch at all in the regular season but possibly could return at some point in the postseason.

“Obviously I’ve seen the Instagram stuff, but I don’t have much more clarity,” Aaron Boone said before Saturday night’s game and before German made his post. “I know there hasn’t been much contact between the club and he about what exactly is going on.”

Urshela OK

About 75 minutes before the start of Saturday’s game, third baseman Gio Urshela left the field, assisted by trainer Steve Donohue, after taking a ground ball squarely in the groin area. He started at third Saturday night, batting fifth, and struck out against Rick Porcello to lead off the second.

Holder sidelined

Shortstop Kyle Holder left Friday night’s intrasquad game “a little banged up,” Boone said.

“He went through some testing today and actually feels pretty good,” Boone said of Holder, the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2015 draft, who has impressed scouts with his glove every step of the way in his minor league career.

Boone described the issue as relating to Holder’s “hip and through his stomach a little bit,” something that flared up while at the plate.

“After we left [today], he was going to do some work on the field and stuff,” Boone said. “Hoping that it’s a minor thing, but we’ll see in the coming days.”