TAMPA, Fla. — And the fifth starter job goes to . . .

Domingo German.

With the end of spring training nearing, the Yankees made a decision Friday about one of the few roster uncertainties, optioning prospect Deivi Garcia to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and thereby tabbing German as their fifth starter.

At least to start the season.

The decision began coming into focus before Friday. Garcia, 21, who had been terrific in spring training, stumbled in his last two starts, particularly with his command. He posted a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings in five starts, striking out 14 and walking eight.

German, 28, coming off an 81-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy in September 2019, did not allow a run in nine innings in three outings, giving up five hits and one walk with 13 strikeouts.

"Pretty easy call," said one opposing team talent evaluator, who actually is a big Garcia supporter and believes in his long-term upside more than German’s. "For me, he [Garcia] still needs some refinement."

That leaves the last position player roster spot open. As of Friday, no call had been made between Jay Bruce, Mike Tauchman — who is out of options and the favorite to stick — and the longer shot, Derek Dietrich.

Bruce had a Thursday deadline to opt out of his minor-league deal with the Yankees and Aaron Boone said he would be staying "away" from the club that day "until we make a decision" — one that did not come Friday. Dietrich also has an out in his minor-league contract.

"Nothing’s been decided yet," Boone said early Friday afternoon. "Still kind of working through that as the clock ticks."

The clock also is ticking on righthander Jhoulys Chacin, who also has an out in his minor-league deal. With the industry-wide need for pitching and injuries taking their usual toll in that department this spring — such as Kyle Freeland of the Rockies going down earlier this week — speculation among rival scouts following the Yankees is that Chacin, 33, will be dealt before camp breaks. He is 78-87 with a 4.04 ERA in 12 big-league seasons.