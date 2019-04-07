BALTIMORE — CC Sabathia got through his final rehab tuneup Sunday in Tampa just fine and is set to return to the Yankees rotation at some point at the end of this week. Domingo German on Sunday did all he could to make sure it’s not his spot Sabathia takes.

The 26-year-old righthander made it two straight strong starts to open the season, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning in Sunday’s 15-3 victory over the Orioles.

“Everything was in the mix today,” catcher Austin Romine said. “There weren’t many comfortable at-bats coming from the other side.”

German, who allowed one run over five innings April 1 against Detroit, did not allow a hit until Hanser Alberto singled with one out in the sixth inning. The righthander, whose ERA stands at 1.64, ended up allowing two runs and two hits over six-plus innings but that was misleading as lefty Stephen Tarpley came on with two on and none out in the seventh and allowed both inherited runners to score.

“The key today was to mix my pitches and be unpredictable out there,” German said through his translator. “Try to use my changeup in a way that maybe they weren’t expecting. That’s something I’ve worked on between starts and that worked our very well for me today.”

German in the past has gotten in trouble relying on mostly his fastball and curveball and not feeling confident in his changeup. That pitch was a priority in spring training and it has shown two starts into his season.

Romine said he was impressed equally with German’s fastball, curveball, changeup repertoire Sunday.

“I pretty much felt back there that they didn’t really know what was coming most of the time because he was throwing everything up there,” Romine said. “He had a heavy sinker that was working to keep them honest, was throwing his curveball anytime and his changeup he really leaned on there in the middle innings. It was impressive. A lot of strikes [60 of 89 pitches], a lot of swings and misses, a lot of weak contact.”

The Yankees started the season with Sabathia and Luis Severino on the injured list and are set to get Sabathia back soon. German has been filling in along with Jonathan Loaisiga, another young pitcher the Yankees are high on and who will start Tuesday in Houston. Severino won’t be back until May at the earliest and Aaron Boone said he won’t get ahead of himself in saying who will be bumped from the rotation when Sabathia and Severino return, even with the first of those decisions looming at week’s end.

“He’s going to play a big role for us,” Boone said of German. “I feel like answering that question’s getting so far ahead of ourselves. We have to start getting guys back. The bottom line is Domingo’s playing a big role for us now, I see him playing a big role for us throughout the season.”

German was happy to hear that.

“It feels great,” he said. “A vote of confidence coming from your manager, I feel if he’s giving that belief in me, I have to return the favor and do that out there on the field. That’s my focus every time I go out there. Keep putting good outings out there.”