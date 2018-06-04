Anthony Seigler made headlines when he walked into the MLB draft Monday night dressed to impress: A seersucker blazer, bow tie, gold chain, and star-bedecked loafers. But it turns out, some of the biggest headlines he may ever make could very well be in Yankee pinstripes.

Seigler, an ambidextrous, switch-hitting catcher and pitcher, was the Yankees first-round pick, and 23rd overall.

Perfect Game U.S.A. called Seigler a “unique athlete” and “completely ambidextrous in all his baseball actions.”

The 18-year-old out of Cartersville, Ga. is committed to the University of Florida and is one of this years’ Rawlings’ Perfect Game First Team All-Americans. In addition to pitching and catching with whatever hand he pleases in his high school career, Seigler has become the ultimate utility player: He’s also played second, third and in the outfield.

“It’s just a great honor to be able to be able to put on this jersey right here; a lot of great players came before me,” Seigler said to the MLB Network shortly after being selected. “Hopefully, to play on this field [Yankee Stadium] is going to be a great honor.”

Seigler is considered a truly versatile player with a switch-hitting bat that could potentially stick in the major leagues.

While he’s impressive as a pitcher — he can legitimately pitch from both right and left, according to Baseball America — it appears he’s even stronger behind the plate. He boasts a strong throwing arm, and good framing ability, and around a 2.00 pop time, according to the site.

“He does everything well,” the scouting report said, “and scouts rave about his backup and personality, as he is consistently referred to as one of the toughest players in the prep class.”