Well, the Yankees could at least take this positive from a lost weekend:

The Oakland A’s are no longer winning every game they play.

And so the egg the Yankees laid Sunday afternoon at the Stadium, which arrived in the form of a 3-2 loss to the going-nowhere Blue Jays, wasn’t nearly as costly as it could have been.

The A’s, who had a chance to climb within one-half game of the Yankees for homefield advantage for the Oct. 3 AL wild-card game last Thursday but who lost to the Orioles that night, have now lost three of four overall after dropping a series to the Rays.

That allowed the Yankees, who lost two of three to the Blue Jays and who are now 8-11 in their last 19 games, to stay 1 ½ games ahead of Oakland.

And that concludes the positive spin portion of the program for a club that, while its big-picture remains an outstanding 91-58, is staggering as it enters the stretch of the regular season.

“We have to play better. Clearly we’re not playing our best right now,” said Aaron Boone, whose team scored twice in the first inning Sunday but no more. “But the history of this game is littered with stories of teams that went into the playoffs in different sets of scenarios; limping, playing great. The bottom line is you have to be playing right when it counts.”

The Yankees, a season-high 11 ½ games behind Boston – which is in town starting Tuesday – in the AL East are about the furthest thing from being right with 13 games left.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Their inconsistent offense again victimized them Sunday though, despite that, the Yankees actually did take a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning before Dellin Betances gave up two runs. The righthander, booed lustily by the crowd after Randal Grichuk sliced a 1-and-0 curveball to right for an RBI single that made it 3-2, wasn’t hit especially hard in allowing four hits.

“Left a couple of breaking balls up,” said Betances, who came on in the eighth after David Robertson threw two scoreless innings. “Balls weren’t hit particularly hard, but they got me.”

Starter Lance Lynn, vying for the fourth rotation spot should the Yankees get to the division round, was solid, allowing one run and three hits over five innings. The righthander, lifted after 80 pitches, struck out seven and walked one.

Toronto lefthander Thomas Pannone, making his fourth big-league start, was coming off an outing Sept. 9 against the Indians when he allowed two runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Sunday the 24-year-old allowed two runs in the first inning – the first coming on a leadoff homer by Andrew McCuthen, his fourth as a Yankee. Pannone allowed those two runs and four hits over seven innings.

“Frustrating,” Boone said. “You get two runs there, it looks like you’re going to roll…you’ve got a young pitcher there, you batter him a little bit there in the first inning, and you have to finish it, you have to continue to add on,” Boone said. “That said, I thought that kid threw a terrific game.”

The Yankees put two on with one out in the seventh against Pannone but Gary Sanchez flied out and Luike Voit grounded into a force play. After starting the game with a homer, walk and single, the Yankees went 4-for-29 the rest of the way.

The offense might get a boost soon. Boone said it was “possible” Aaron Judge, out since July 27 with a right wrist fracture, could return at some point during the upcoming Red Sox series.

“Every team goes through it,” Judge said of the club’s recent issues. “Right now you don’t want to go through it, especially late like this, but we still have plenty of baseball left to get hot. It’s all about which team is hot at the end.”