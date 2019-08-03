Is there anything more dangerous than wearing pinstripes this season? We’d have to put it right up there with snorkeling in the East River, or maybe skateboarding on the LIE.

There’s no other way to say it. Playing for the Yankees is hazardous to a person’s health, and that point was hammered home again Saturday to further sickening degree when Edwin Encarnacion suffered a fractured right wrist in the first game of the split doubleheader against the Red Sox.

No one in the Bronx is immune this year. Even a DH like Encarnacion, who didn’t have to play the field in Game 1, was exposed enough that an 87-mph slider delivered by Sox reliever Josh Smith found a vulnerable spot in the eighth inning of a 9-2 rout by the Yankees.

Through some incredibly bad luck, a slider that didn’t break the way it was supposed to zeroed in on Encarnacion’s back hand.

Ninety-nine percent of the time, a pitch like that fails to do any damage — except to the person who throws it, when the ball ends up crushed.

But not in this cursed corner of the Yankees’ season, in which every injury turns into a worst-case scenario.

Encarnacion appeared to be in serious pain immediately after being struck, but he remained in the game, so that figured to be a somewhat encouraging sign. And when Aaron Boone later announced that the X-rays were negative, the Yankees seemed to have dodged a bullet.

But not so fast. Encarnacion had traveled to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for more extensive testing, and roughly two hours after Boone’s briefing, the Yankees delivered the grim news that a CT scan uncovered a fracture.

The team provided no timetable for his return, only that Encarnacion would stay behind for further evaluation when the Yankees hit the road Monday.

The standard estimation for a broken bone is roughly six weeks, and coming on the heels of Luke Voit’s sports hernia diagnosis on Wednesday and Gary Sanchez’ groin strain from earlier last month, the Yankees are getting perilously close to answering the age-old question: How many injuries are too many?

Encarnacion is the Yankees’ 24th player to land on the injured list this season — a total of 28 stints overall — and now two of their most productive bats have been lost to the IL within days of each other for an indefinite period of time.

Mike Ford immediately was summoned from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster spot, but DJ LeMahieu figures to get most of the starting reps at first base.

And where is Clint Frazier, you might ask? The Yankees are now down an outfielder (in the perpetually missing Giancarlo Stanton) and theoretically three DHs, yet Frazier can’t get anywhere near the Bronx.

I think we’ve crossed into message territory for Frazier, who probably would have been better off getting dealt at the deadline to a club that was prepared to use him at the major-league level.

But we digress. The problem at hand for the Yankees is losing players on an almost daily basis. For a team built to make it to the World Series, they’re struggling just to survive the regular season — literally.

While the AL East crown seems safe, the Yankees won’t be feeling too great about their October chances if Stanton, Sanchez, Encarnacion and Voit aren’t back to full strength for the playoffs.

It’s miraculous (from a baseball perspective) that the Yankees were 31 games over .500 (70-39) after Game 1 on Saturday, with an eight-game lead over the Rays in the division. And they throttled the Red Sox in the opener with a backup-heavy group that featured Kyle Higashioka behind the plate and Breyvic Valera at second base.

Remember when getting rotation help by the deadline felt like a burning issue for the Yankees? That’s already two injuries ago, between Didi Gregorius’ freakish finger strain and Encarnacion’s devastating fracture.

Brian Cashman probably figured he had enough firepower to cover for his rotation’s deficiencies, and trading for Encarnacion in late June was a brilliant move. As long as he was functioning, anyway.

But now the trade deadline has passed, Encarnacion is out indefinitely and the Yankees’ depth will be further stretched to a point that would break most teams.

It remains to be seen just how much this latest round of injuries, piled on all the others, will hurt Boone & Co. in the weeks ahead. They have to leave a mark eventually.

“This is a damn good roster,” Cashman said after Wednesday’s deadline, “and it can compete, we feel, with anybody in the game.”

When healthy, sure. But right now, the Yankees’ clubhouse door should include a warning from the surgeon general.