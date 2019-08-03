Didi Gregorius might not have to go on the injured list after all.

Edwin Encarnacion was not as fortunate. He went on the IL after Game 1 of the Yankees' split doubleheader (a 9-2 victory over the Red Sox) with a right wrist fracture suffered in the eighth inning when he was hit by an 87-mph slider thrown by Josh Smith.

Encarnacion, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Game 1 to improve to 26-for-78 with 20 RBIs since the All-Star break, will remain in New York when the team goes on the road Monday and will be evaluated in the next seven to 10 days. X-rays taken after the game came back negative but a CT scan showed the fracture.

Encarnacion has 30 home runs and 76 RBIs in 101 games for the Mariners and Yankees this season. The Yankees brought up first baseman Mike Ford before Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader in a corresponding roster move.

Gregorius, though not in the starting lineup for either of Saturday’s games because of what Aaron Boone had called a strained finger on his left hand, showed up at the Stadium feeling better than the day before.

“I think we’re encouraged about the improvement we’re seeing today,” Boone said before Game 1. “I do now believe it’s going to be something where we avoid an IL situation.”

Boone did not sound as encouraged Friday when discussing Gregorius, who rolled his left wrist in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks after hitting the ground in pursuit of Alex Avila's grounder. The exact area of the strain is “between his ring finger and pinkie,” Boone said Friday.

Though Boone indicated a preference for staying away from Gregorius on Saturday, he didn’t go as far as to say he would use the shortstop only in an “emergency” scenario.

“Maybe a backup player today,” Boone said. “He’s going to hopefully swing the bat a little bit at some point today, maybe in between games get out and take some ground balls.”

Gregorius did take grounders between games and gave a thumbs-up gesture afterward as he descended the dugout steps.