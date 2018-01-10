The Yankees on Wednesday announced details about the additional protective netting to be installed at Yankee Stadium in time for the team’s home opener against the Rays on April 2.

The Yankees will install partially retractable netting to the roofs of both dugouts, which will extend to 9 feet above the dugout during games, and stationary netting that will extend past the ends of each dugout to Section 011 on the first-base side and Section 029 on the third-base side.

The bottom portion of the retractable net can move up to 3 feet above the roof of the dugout to give fans the opportunity to interact with players during batting practice, when there is a batting cage behind home plate.

The stationary netting beyond each dugout will extend to 8 feet above the field.

In an effort to minimize the visual impact for fans, all netting will be “field green” in color.

The Yankees took heat for not extending protective netting immediately after a child was struck by a line drive off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against the Twins on Sept. 20 and hospitalized.

In addition to the netting at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees also are adding a similar system at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa in time for the start of spring training on Feb. 13.