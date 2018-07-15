Yankees fall to Indians, 5-2

CLEVELAND – In just about any other year, the Yankees’ first half would be one to celebrate.

Except this is not just another season; not with what the Bombers’ blood rival is doing so far.

As Aaron Boone said late Sunday morning of the Red Sox: “I see that they win every day.”

A hyperbole, but not by much.

It was headed that way again Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox led the Blue Jays in the late innings and the Yankees dropped a tough one to the Indians, 5-2, at Progressive Field.

If the result in Boston held, it would put the Yankees 4 ½ games behind the Red Sox in the AL East, their largest deficit since trailing by five games April 23.

It came apart Sunday for the Yankees (62-33), who split this four-game set with the Indians, in the eighth inning. Chad Green, who stranded two runners after replacing Masahiro Tanaka with one out in the seventh inning, allowed a leadoff homer to Michael Brantley in the eighth that snapped a 2-2 tie. The inning unraveled from there as Jose Ramirez singled, stole second, and went to third on Kyle Higashioka’s throw into center. After Edwin Encarnacion, whose two-run homer in the fourth tied it at 2, was hit by a pitch Green struck out Yonder Alonso. But Jason Kipnis’ sacrifice fly brought in Ramirez to make it 4-2 and a wild pitch brought in Erik Gonzalez, who pinch ran for Encarnacion, to make it 5-2.

Cody Allen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

Tanaka, making his second start since coming off the DL, was far better than in his first. The righthander allowed two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Cleveland righthander Trevor Bauer, who came in 8-6 with a 2.23 ERA, allowed two runs and seven hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Aaron Hicks’ RBI single in the third gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead and Neil Walker third homer of the season, and first since May 23, in the fourth made it 2-0.