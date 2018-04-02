It’s a case of delayed gratification for the Yankees and their fans. Since the team made the blockbuster trade with the Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton, both have been eagerly anticipating the home opener. It’s not just to see how the 2017 National League MVP looks being introduced in pinstripes, tt’s about seeing how his prodigious power plays at the Stadium.

The postponement of Monday’s game with the Rays because of snow has put his home debut off by one day, but, as Stanton said, “tomorrow will be here soon enough.”

In his time with Miami, Stanton played in only two games at the Stadium and is 2-for-8 with a solo home run. Still there is a fascination about combining the righthanded slugger’s awesome power, his skill hitting to the opposite field, and the way balls hit to rightfield go for home runs. There is also great anticipation for watching Stanton and Aaron Judge — the home run champs in each league — batting in the same order.

Asked how his game will fit at his new home ballpark, Stanton replied, “I think it fits nice.”

“With a lot of our guys, and certainly Giancarlo and Aaron, their ability to even mis-hit the ball and be able to hit the ball out to all fields is a real luxury as a player and why they are the impact players they are,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“I think there is a comfort level as a hitter here, especially as a righthanded hitter, when you know you don’t have to get the best of it to drive it out the other way,” Boone added. “Overall, it allows you to be a better hitter because you’re allowed to react a split second later, knowing you can drive the ball with authority the other way. It allows you to, in the end over time, see the ball a little longer than somebody that doesn’t.

“I think this ballpark is set up for him and hopefully we’ll just continue to encourage the approach we’ve seen from him: to work the ball the other way and through the middle with that great power.”

Monday was Stanton’s first day at the Stadium since the trade. Though he awakened to the sight of the snowstorm, he arrived at the park, looking forward to all that the first home game promised: “the enthusiasm, how excited they’ve been for the season to start,” he said.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He didn’t let the possibility of a postponement dim the anticipation.

“You’ve got to keep the same mindset that you’re ready to play until you get confirmation [of a postponement],” he said. “I’ve had times where I’ve looked out and I’m like ‘there’s not a chance.’ Then you kick back a little bit and, sure enough, you’re out there playing.”

Stanton said he expects to start Tuesday’s game in leftfield and added that he is feeling more comfortable playing the position. He isn’t sure where he will be positioned the remainder of the homestand.

Injuries to Aaron Hicks, Jacoby Ellsbury and Clint Frazier have thinned the outfield so Stanton has been asked to play leftfield for the first time this season. “I’ll go where I’m needed, he said.