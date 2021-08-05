Welcome to the post trade-deadline party, Joey Gallo.

Yankees fans, already in full swoon mode over Anthony Rizzo, were beginning to grow impatient.

The other key deadline import by general manager Brian Cashman was off to a slow start, 2-for-23 over his first six games in a Yankees uniform.

It all changed dramatically Thursday night when Gallo had three hits, including a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Mariners in front of a boisterous crowd of 33,211 at the Stadium.

"I was just hoping it would stay fair and it would get out," Gallo said. "Obviously, I was overcome with emotion (coming through) with such a big at-bat and in a big moment. Happy I was able to come through. I feel I had a couple of opportunities to do that this week and I didn't."

It was the third straight win for the Yankees, who survived a shaky ninth by Aroldis Chapman, and are now a season-high 10 games over .500 (59-49). They've won eight of their last 10 games to move within 1 1/2 games of Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot.

After Chad Green, who pitched a scoreless sixth, allowed a leadoff homer in the top of the seventh to former Mets prospect Jared Kelenic, the Mariners had a 3-2 lead.

Righty Paul Sewald retired the first two Yankees in the bottom half but Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back singles.

Already with two doubles, Gallo -- serenaded with "Jo-ey Gal-lo! Jo-ey Gal-lo!" chants -- stepped in. He took a ball, then skied a hanging slider just over the wall in right for his 26th homer, and first as a Yankee, which gave his new team a 5-3 lead.

Shortly after making his way through a delirious Yankees dugout, Gallo, who grew up a rabid Yankees fan, stepped to the dugout railing and gave a wave to the still roaring crowd demanding a curtain call by again chanting his name.

"I was thinking in the outfield, the 10-year-old me would be crying right now and not believing what’s going on," Gallo said. "Had to take a step back (and think), 'I'm in Yankee Stadium getting a curtain call from Yankees fans.' It's crazy to me. It's just an honor to play for this organization."

"Everybody loved what he did tonight," said Rougned Odor, a close friend of Gallo's from their time together with the Rangers. "He started a little bit slow but it's not how you start, it's how you finish. He's going to help us a lot."

Two reached with one out against Zack Britton in the eighth but the lefty got a comebacker off the bat of former Yankees farmhand Luis Torrens, which he turned into an inning-ending 1-4-3 double play.

Chapman walked Kelenic with one out in the ninth and a wild pitch moved him to second. The closer struck out pinch hitter Cal Raleigh, then J.P. Crawford reached on an infield single on a sharp grounder to short that Torres lost his footing on while trying to field. Torres was screened on the play by Kelenic, who nearly got hit by the grounder while running from second to third.

Chapman, with runners at the corners, fell behind Mitch Haniger 3-and-0 before the rightfielder flied to Gallo at the wall in left to allow the Yankees to exhale.

Nestor Cortes, with a 1.93 ERA in 11 games this season (three starts), though not as sharp as in some of those prevoius outings, was decent, allowing two runs, five hits and three walks over five innings. He threw a season-high 86 pitches.

"Was having command issues but made enough pitches to get out of it," Cortes said. "The energy (in the clubhouse) is at an all-time high."

Lefthander Tyler Anderson, acquired by the Mariners from the Pirates before the trade deadline, came in 5-8 with a 4.39 ERA this season, which included his Seattle debut July 31 at Texas when he allowed three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Like Cortes, he was decent Thursday, allowing two runs, five its and two walks over five innings.

The game was back-and-forth all night.

Stanton started the second with a single, went to third on Gallo's first double of the night and came in on Gleyber Torres' sacrifice fly to right.

The Mariners tied it in the third on Haniger's sacrifice fly to center and they went ahead in the fourth when Kyle Seager led off the inning against Cortes and roped a liner just over the wall in right for his 23rd homer to make it 2-1.

The Yankees tied it in the bottom of the fourth as Gallo smoked his second double of the night, again to right, leading off the inning. Odor reached on an infield single to put runners at the corners for Kyle Higashioka and the backup catcher, who has assumed everyday duties behind the plate with Wednesday's news Gary Sanchez had tested positive for COVID-19, hit a squibber up the first-base line, which went for an out but got Gallo in to tie it at 2-2.

"That's a good team we're playing over there," Boone said. "Nice to get the first one."