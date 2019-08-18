TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge shows support for Brett Gardner with bat-slamming motion

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge gestures from first base

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge gestures from first base after he singles against the Indians during the third inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

Think back to the 2017 Yankees. What’s the first thing that comes to mind?

There was the Yankees' seven-game loss to the Astros in the ALCS.

There was Didi Gregorius’ three-run homer in the first inning in the wild-card win over the Twins, who had scored three runs in the top of the frame.

There was Aaron Judge's 52-homer season.

But there also was a simple hand motion that captivated the attention of the baseball world.

Maybe the 2019 Yankees have found one of their own.

During a Yankees-Rays game at Citi Field — a neutral-site game because of Hurricane Irma in the Tampa region — in September 2017, Mets fan Gary Dunaier was caught on camera responding to a home run by the Yankees' Todd Frazier by giving a thumbs down. The result: A viral sensation that set the social media world ablaze.

The Yankees ran with it. They began doing a thumbs-down motion to the dugout after a key hit or run scored. Players were seen wearing thumbs-down shirts.

On Saturday, after a called third strike against Cameron Maybin and Aaron Boone's subsequent ejection for arguing the call, Brett Gardner responded by repeatedly jackhammering his bat into the top of the dugout — similar to what he did Aug. 9 in Toronto. 

Gardner promptly was ejected from Saturday's game by first-base umpire Phil Cuzzi, and Judge showed his support for him on Sunday by mimicking the motion after his third-inning single. He did it again after his RBI double in the ninth inning.

Judge noted that when the fans in rightfield did their traditional roll call for each player in the top of the first inning, Gardner faced them and made a motion as if he were banging his bat against the top of a dugout. The fans went wild.

“He gave them a little dugout hit with a muscle up, so that was a good one,” Judge said after the Yankees' 8-4 loss to the Indians at Yankee Stadium. “That might be the new thumbs down. We’ll see.”

Boone said that when a team has strong chemistry, players often will develop jokes and ways to keep things light over a long season.

“Those guys are really close,” Boone said. “There’s little things that happen throughout a course of a year all the time that are kind of inside things between guys. So that today was probably a little more of that.”

 Judge wanted to make sure the world knew he and the rest of the Yankees support Gardner while having some fun with the situation.

“We do a lot of crazy things in that dugout when we get on base, so it’s showing support for him,” Judge said. “He’s one of the leaders of this team, so we’re just supporting him with that.”

So what does that mean for the future of the bat-banging on-base celebration?

Judge said with a smile: “You’ll see a lot more of that.” 

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia walks to the Indians rough up CC Sabathia to defeat Yankees
Reign FC midfielder Allie Long, left, and forward Sky Blue FC sees record crowd as Long, Rapinoe visit
The Mets' J.D. Davis sprints toward third base Callaway plays it cautious with Davis
Giants running back Paul Perkins rushes the punter Perkins tries to impress with time running out
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws in the outfield Severino encouraged after 15-pitch sim game
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 18: Pete Alonso Alonso sets NL rookie HR record as Mets beat Royals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search