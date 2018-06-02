TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Boone isn’t worried about Gary Sanchez’s hitting

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on during batting

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on during batting practice before a game against the Astros at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
BALTIMORE — Gary Sanchez returned to the lineup and behind the plate and went 0-for-5 in the Yankees’ 8-5 victory over the Orioles on Saturday night.

Sanchez hadn’t played since Wednesday (when he was the DH and snapped an 0-for-19 skid) and hadn’t caught since Tuesday. The Yankees were rained out Thursday and Austin Romine was the catcher on Friday.

Sanchez’s batting average is down to .205, but manager Aaron Boone said he isn’t concerned.

“I’m not worried about Gary at all,” Boone said. “I don’t worry about him with the bat. He’s born to hit. He’ll hit. I’m more excited about — I thought he was really good behind the plate today, leading our guys. He’s one of the last people I worry about hitting-wise. I know over time he’s going to rake.”

For the second straight night, the Yankees (37-17, .685) held first place over the Red Sox by percentage points although they trail Boston (40-19, .678) by a half-game.

Gleyber OK after HBP

On the day he was named AL Rookie of the Month for May, Gleyber Torres suffered a scare when he was hit on the left wrist by a pitch in the sixth inning. Torres stayed in the game and finished 0-for-3.

“Obviously scary any time you see it around there,” Boone said. “But looks like he checked out OK and he had no issues staying in the game. I think we dodged a bullet there, obviously. That’s always scary around the hands.”

In May, Torres hit .317 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 24 games.

Trainer’s room

Jordan Montgomery (elbow strain) threw off flat ground and is making progress, Boone said. Montgomery has been on the disabled list since May 2.

Didi: running man

Didi Gregorius stole his sixth base of the season in the eighth, tying him with Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner for the team lead. Gregorius’ career high in steals is the seven he had in 2016. He had three last season.

Kison honored

The Orioles held a moment of silence before the game for former major league pitcher Bruce Kison, who died on Friday. Kison, 68, was a former Orioles scout and pitching coach.

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

