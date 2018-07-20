As good as the Yankees have been and as potent as their lineup is, they are certain that they will be even better with Gary Sanchez healthy and hitting. Getting the catcher back from the disabled list Friday night offered the sort of new-lease-on-life lift a club gets from having made a big trade.

Then again, seeing the way Domingo German pitched in his 3 2⁄3 innings against the Mets at Yankee Stadium indicated that a trade is something the team still can use. The starter allowed four runs to a team that has trouble scoring them, evidence that the Yankees’ major concern is who is making the pitches, not who is calling them.

Still, Sanchez gave the first game after the All-Star break a sort of Opening Day feeling: An attitude that says anything is possible and the best days are ahead.

“I expect more of myself. I know I can be better in certain areas. The focus is now to help the team,” he said through an interpreter before the Subway Series opener, his first appearance after having missed 20 games with a groin strain. “You want to improve in everything. I want to improve my defense. I want to be more selective at the plate. There’s always room to improve.”

His work behind the plate has caught flak, particularly from the previous manager, Joe Girardi. And he entered the game with the lowest batting average, .190, in the Yankees lineup. His franchise, its fans and opponents all nonetheless recognize what he can do. Every time his name was mentioned before the first pitch, and again when he came up to bat for the first time, strong cheers went up.

“Huge. When he’s right, he’s a true impact hitter, obviously,” manager Aaron Boone said, adding that Gleyber Torres is expected back Wednesday. “We’re excited to get that back to really have the ability to add length to our lineup. While we’ve continued to produce, we think the depth of our lineup, with those guys, has a chance to be special.”

Sanchez grounded out weakly to third in the second inning and hit a pop to second (stranding two runners) in the third. In the sixth, he poked a shift-beating single to right. He assured everyone that his health is 100 percent.

“I got hurt when I was running, it wasn’t when I was catching. so there’s really no need to change anything. I want to keep playing hard,” he said. “That’s what you want to do, you want to play hard.”

He needs to avoid trying too hard, in the manager’s opinion. “I think sometimes, as we’ve seen in the first half, he gets a little swing happy,” Boone said. “When you struggle a little bit, you chase those hits. I just want him to go up and have good at-bats, control the at-bat. If he’s doing that, he’s elite. Go up and get a good at-bat. Because he’s Gary Sanchez, with the talent that he has, the results over time will follow.”

Until the Yankees get a better starting pitcher or two, or get better efforts from the bottom of the rotation, the club’s results will be no sure thing.

“I expect us to go out and be great,” Boone said. “That was kind of our expectation when we embarked on this season and that continues to be the expectation. And I think it’s a realistic expectation. We can continue to improve in all aspects of the game but we’ve at least put ourselves in a position heading into the second half to have potentially a special season. That’s the goal.”