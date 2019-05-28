Maybe it was a blip.

Granted, Gary Sanchez’s “blip” lasted an entire season, but as he puts together this latest campaign, it’s very much starting to seem that 2018 was the exception, not the rule.

The Gary Sanchez of 2019, by contrast, is becoming one of the stabilizing offensive forces of a lineup that, while productive, is constantly in flux. On Tuesday in a loss to San Diego at Yankee Stadium that meant another home run — his fifth in eight games and 17th of the year.

With one out in the fourth, Sanchez smashed Eric Lauer’s 1-and-2, 93-mph fastball to straightaway centerfield — an obliterated solo home run that traveled 436 feet at 113 mph. It was Sanchez’s 10th home run with an exit velocity over 110 mph, the most in baseball, according to statistician Katie Sharp. Six of his homers this season have been over 435 feet, tied for most in the majors.

All that points to a player who’s seeing the ball better and hitting it with authority, which is a far cry from last season, when Sanchez hit a woeful .186 in 89 games — going from bonafide slugger to a footnote amid the Yankees’ other heavy hitters. It wasn’t so long ago, either, that many questioned if the Yankees would consider trading him — prompting Brian Cashman to say in-season and during the offseason that Sanchez was their catcher now and would be their catcher in the future.

In return, Sanchez is starting to make his general manager look like a very prescient man. He’s compiled a slash line of .265/.338/.647 going into Tuesday.

Add to that, Sanchez’s 17 home runs have come in just 36 games, putting him on track for a 50-plus home run season. Tacking on Tuesday’s homer, that’s a home run in over 12 percent of his at bats this year.

Comparatively, Sanchez only had 18 home runs all of last season, and didn’t get to 17 until Sept. 14. He still has his struggles, though.

With two runners on and one out in the sixth, Sanchez was badly fooled by reliever Matt Wisler’s 85-mph slider, for a swinging strike three. He squandered another chance in the seventh, when with runners at the corners with two outs, he flied out to left. Going into the game he was hitting .357 in high-leverage situations, though only 7-for-32 with runners in scoring position.

But in all, Sanchez’s peripheral stats point to a player who’s adjusting to a league that adjusted to him. His fly balls are up this year — from 42.9 percent to 58.1 percent, according to FanGraphs.

Pivotally, his groundballs are down. In 2018, 42.9 percent of batted balls were grounders, compared to 20.4 going into the game. The majority of those grounders this year are coming from balls low in the strike zone, according to FanGraphs. Last year, Sanchez was routinely grounding out on ball he would generally elevate: high in the strikezone, right in his wheelbox.

He’s also hitting balls harder than he has in his entire major-league career, a hard-hit rate of 50.5 percent.

So, maybe, time alone will tell if Sanchez can sustain his early-season production, or stay healthy enough to enjoy the fruits of his talent. But so far, he’s well on his way to making last season look like the anomaly all of his bosses think it is.