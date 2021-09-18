Blame Gary Sanchez all you want for the dumpster fire that was an 11-3 Yankees’ loss to Cleveland Saturday afternoon at the Stadium.

The polarizing catcher’s whiff on a foul pop behind the plate in the fifth inning no doubt played a part in the blowout, which did some slight damage to the Yankees’ postseason hopes.

The Yankees (83-65) came into the day percentage points ahead of the Red Sox, who beat the Orioles, for the top American League wild-card spot and one-half game ahead of the Blue Jays, who played the Twins later Saturday.

But, as Derek Jeter used to say – and the Hall of Famer was far from the only one who said it – "it’s never one thing" that leads to a loss.

So while Sanchez’s miss, which extended Oscar Mercado’s at-bat with one out in an inning that would see Cleveland turn a 1-0 lead into an 8-0 laugher, was the most memorable play of an otherwise forgettable afternoon for the Yankees, it also ignores other realities.

Such as rookie righty Luis Gil, whose command issues were apparent at the start, being fortunate to take just a 1-0 deficit into the fifth, his stuff begging to get hit.

Or Albert Abreu, solid to at times excellent this season for the Yankees (he’s had 10 stints in the big leagues in 2021) replacing Gil and alternating between not coming close to the plate and finding too much of it.

Or a Yankees offense that erupted for five homers the night before, being held down for six innings before Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh that made it 10-1 (Luke Voit’s two-run homer in the eighth made it 11-3).

The Yankees were outhit by Cleveland, 12-8. Yu Chang, Andres Gimenez, Franmil Reyes and Jose Ramirez all homered for Cleveland (72-74).

Gil, who came in 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA in five starts – but with 15 walks in 25 innings – turned away a threat in the first. After striking out leadoff man Myles Straw looking at a full-count slider, Mercado roped a first-pitch, 97-mph fastball into the corner in left for a double. Ramirez bounced back to Gil, which moved the runner to third, but the pitcher struck out Reyes on a slider out of the zone.

The Yankees appeared as if they’d strike right away against Aaron Civale.

Leadoff man DJ LeMahieu started with a double to center over the head Straw, which improved the third baseman to 11 for his last 31 (.355), and Civale hit Voit, getting the start for Anthony Rizzo at first, with a pitch.

Aaron Judge, who snapped a 0-for-13 stretch Friday night with a first-inning single but still entered the day 47 for his last 149 (.315) with 13 homers over his previous 39 games, grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Stanton flied to right to end the 14-pitch inning.

Cleveland ended up striking first in the second. After Gil struck out Harold Ramirez swinging at a slider, he hung a 1-and-2 slider to Chang, who belted it into the bleachers in left-center, his eighth homer making it 1-0.

It stayed that way until the fifth.

Straw flied to Judge to start the inning and Mercado looked as if he made a quick second out when he sent a foul pop high up behind the plate. But Sanchez, seemingly in position to make the catch just a couple of steps from the plate, instead the ball land behind him. Gil would end up hitting Mercado and walking the next batter, Ramirez. In came Abreu, who allowed an RBI double to Reyes, then hit Harold Ramirez. Chang hit a two-run double, Owen Miller an RBI single and, after Austin Hedges popped out, Gimenez’s three-run homer made it 8-0.

Reyes’ two-run shot off Abreu in the sixth made it 10-0.