Yankees hit three home runs in victory over Rays

Even though doubleheader games in 2020 are only seven innings, a starting pitcher still needs to go five innings to qualify for a win.

But when you’re Gerrit Cole and you signed a $324 million free-agent contract, do you really need a win?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone did his best to let Cole qualify for one in the fifth inning of Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rays at Tropicana Field. With a five-run lead entering the inning, Boone let Cole throw 107 pitches in his fourth start of the season.

But pitch No. 107 was crushed for a two-out, two-run homer by Jose Martinez. Cole walked off the mound having gotten only 14 of the 15 outs he needed to qualify.

Still, the Yankees beat the Rays, 8-4, behind home runs by Mike Ford, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge and three RBIs by Gio Urshela.

Cole entered the game with a 19-0 record, a 1.86 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and a 13.25 K/9 ratio in his previous 25 regular-season starts, but his 4 2/3 innings weren’t enough to allow the righthander to go to 4-0 this season.

Chad Green, who gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief, was awarded the victory as the Yankees improved to 10-4.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cole called his outing “good and bad. I thought the fastball location was improved. Obviously, the pitch count got up there and wasn’t able to finish the outing the way we wanted to. But there was some good improvement across the board, so I’ll just try to take that.”

The Yankees, who were held without a home run on Friday night for the first time in 13 games, have hit 27 homers in 14 games. Judge leads the majors with eight home runs and has driven in 19 runs.

The Yankees led 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. Ford hit a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow in the third and the Yankees made it 4-0 later in the inning on a two-run double by Urshela that knocked out Glasnow.

Stanton blasted his third home run of the season in the fifth to make it 5-0.

Cole entered the bottom of the inning having thrown 81 pitches. His season high had been the 101 he threw against the Orioles two starts ago on July 29.

Cole was throwing a shutout, but he didn’t have any 1-2-3 innings against the pesky Rays. In the fourth, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a 12-pitch plate appearance that ended with a walk. Immediately after the outing, Cole went to pitching coach Matt Blake and asked exactly how many pitches Tsutsugo’s plate appearance had been.

Eventually, the long counts caught up with Cole.

“I just never got any quick outs,” he said. “I still lament falling behind a couple of those guys, especially to start the inning. Sometimes, we made that up. [But] even with pitches where we executed two or three times in a row to start the at-bat, just never got the popout or the groundout or the fly ball and just ended up going 2-2 and finishing with a strikeout, I felt like, or getting late in the count and then we got the contact in the field. It just ran the count up.”

In the fifth, Cole struck out Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino doubled and Cole caught Yandy Diaz looking for his 10th strikeout (Cole’s first four outs were via strikeout).

One out away.

But that one out eluded the Yankees’ ace. Ji-Man Choi laced an RBI double inside the first-base bag to make it 5-1. Boone sent out Blake to give Cole a breather before he faced Martinez, who one way or another was going to be Cole’s last batter.

Cole fell behind 2-and-0 before Martinez launched a two-run homer to left-center to make it 5-3. Green replaced Cole, who allowed six hits and walked one.

“I thought he was really good,” Boone said. “Credit to them. They made him work, obviously, and really drove his count up. They were able to get a guy on base it seemed like every inning and Tsutsugo had that long at-bat . . . But I thought he was pretty sharp overall for not being able to get through five.”

Judge gave the Yankees a 7-3 lead when he hit a two-run homer off former Mets lefthander Sean Gilmartin in the sixth.



