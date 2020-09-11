It was no coincidence that the Yankees recently were mired in a slump, and so was their ace, Gerrit Cole.

But the Yankees’ $324-million man picked the perfect opportunity to make his best start of the season. Cole tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in seven innings Friday as the Yankees beat Baltimore, 6-0, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at the Stadium.

In his previous four starts, Cole had allowed eight home runs in 22 2/3 innings. In his previous three starts, he was 0-3 with a 5.63 ERA.

The Yankees (23-21), whose lead over ninth-place Baltimore had been cut to a half-game earlier in the week after a 5-15 stretch, moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles (20-23).

DJ LeMahieu led off the first inning with a home run on a 1-and-2 pitch and Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka added two-run homers, all off Alex Cobb, as the Yankees took a 5-0 lead in the second.

Gardner's homer followed a single by Luke Voit and gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead seven pitches into the game.

Higashioka's homer in the second followed a single by Mike Tauchman.

Cole had all four of his pitches — fastball, slider, knuckle-curve and changeup — working throughout the afternoon. His fastball was in the range of 96-to-98 mph even late as he reached 114 pitches.

Cole didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth, when Hanser Alberto lined a single to right on his 79th pitch of the game.

Renato Nunez reached out on a breaking pitch and singled in the seventh. He took second and third base on defensive indifference and was the Orioles’ lone runner to move past first base all afternoon.

Tauchman had three hits, including an RBI single to cap the scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Gardner was 2-for-2 and reached base in all three at-bats (though he was thrown out stealing twice by Orioles catcher Pedro Severino in the third and fifth innings).