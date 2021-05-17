ARLINGTON, Texas — It is a phrase that made the rounds — though not all that often — in the Yankees' clubhouse whenever Mariano Rivera blew a save.

"Just shows he’s human," Joe Torre or Joe Girardi or Derek Jeter or others would say.

The phrase was all but certain to get a workout in the visitor’s clubhouse here Monday night.

Gerrit Cole, on a historic roll to start the season, was inexplicably flat, consistently barreled up over five innings of a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in front of 28,040 at Globe Life Field.

Cole, who entered the game at 5-1 with a 1.37 ERA and 78 strikeouts compared to three walks in 52 2/3 innings, allowed five runs and seven hits — both season highs — in five innings-plus. He allowed two homers, both on 0-and-2 pitches.

Cole, who set a major-league record by striking out 61 batters between walks before issuing one to Joey Gallo in the third to end the streak, struck out seven and walked two. He had not walked a batter since April 12 against Toronto.

The Yankees (22-19), who earlier in the day put Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a left quadriceps strain, were just as flat on offense, mounting little against Jordan Lyles. The righthander, who came in 1-3 with a 6.63 ERA, allowed one run and six hits in six innings in which he walked one and struck out six.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Yankees had only one hit after the fourth inning — Luke Voit’s first homer of the season, a shot to the second deck in left-center that made it 5-2 in the eighth.

Cole took the mound with a lead. DJ LeMahieu and Voit started the first with singles before Aaron Judge, who had hit four homers in his last three games and five in his last six, struck out. But Gio Urshela, coming off a rough 0-for-4 Sunday in which he grounded into two double plays, singled to left to make it 1-0.

That made it four straight games in which the Yankees scored at least one run in the first, tallying nine runs in that span. The Yankees totaled eight first-inning runs in their first 37 games.

Cole struck out the side in the first after a leadoff double by Willie Calhoun, but his second inning could not have gone much more differently.

Adolis Garcia opened the second by ripping a 97-mph fastball to right for his 11th homer, the first of four straight hard-hit balls by the Rangers to start the inning. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each doubled to left-center to make it 2-1. Charlie Culberson hit a ground smash right at LeMahieu for a 4-3 putout, but No. 9 hitter Jose Trevino singled to make it 3-1.

That single with one out in the second gave the Rangers five hits, matching Cole’s season high for hits allowed in a game this season.

Cole’s streak without a walk ended in the bottom of the third. After striking out Nate Lowe looking at a slider, Cole went to 3-and-1 on Gallo. He missed badly with his next pitch, a slider in the dirt that went to the backstop, giving Gallo his team-best 27th walk.

Brett Gardner hit the Yankees' first triple of the season with two outs in the fourth, a screaming shot that hit near the base of the wall in right-center. Clint Frazier, however, struck out looking for the second time in the game, dropping him to 16-for-105 (.152) to start the season.

After Lyle needed only six pitches to retire the Yankees in order in the fifth, Willie Calhoun led off the bottom half by hammering an 0-and-2 fastball to center for his fifth homer and a 4-1 lead.

Garcia led off the sixth with a single, and Cole was replaced by Albert Abreu. Garcia and Culberson wound up executing a double steal to make it 5-1.