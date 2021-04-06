Gerrit Cole got his personal catcher back on Tuesday night. And coincidence or not, he threw one of his best games as a Yankee.

With Kyle Higashioka behind the plate instead of Gary Sanchez, Cole matched his Yankees career high with 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings in a 7-2 victory over the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Cole, who hit 101 miles per hour with his fastball, recorded seven outs in a row via strikeout in a 10-batter span from the second to the fourth innings.

He also finished with a flourish, retiring the final 12 batters he faced. Cole ended his night by striking out Freddy Galvis on his 97th pitch at 98 mph.

Cole allowed four hits and didn’t walk a batter to earn his first victory of the season. Jay Bruce and Aaron Judge homered as the Yankees improved to 3-2.

Chad Green pitched a scoreless eighth for the Yankees, but Lucas Luetge lost the combined shutout bid when he allowed a two-run homer to Rio Ruiz in the ninth.

Bruce hit a solo shot to the short porch in right in the second for his first home run and the game’s first run. Judge (3-for-5, four RBIs) hit a 432-foot three-run bomb into the left-centerfield bleachers in the eighth, his second home run in as many games, to make it 7-0.

Higashioka and Cole became a tandem late in the 2020 season and also in the playoffs. But manager Aaron Boone decided to start Sanchez on Thursday’s Opening Day, when Cole was a little off and allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays.

Cole’s previous top regular season start as a Yankee also came against the Orioles, when he pitched a seven-inning shutout (2 H, 1 BB, 9 Ks) on Sept. 11 in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the only start in 2020 in which Cole did not allow an earned run.

In Game 1 of the 2020 wild card series, Cole struck out 13 in seven innings and allowed two runs in Cleveland. Considering the importance of that game, was that his best Yankees start? Was it the seven-inning shutout? Was it Tuesday night?

All three shared one common denominator: Cole got Higgy with it as Higashioka was behind the plate instead of Sanchez.

Tuesday was Sanchez’s first game off after he started the first four. It was a routine lineup move, but carries large implications over the season if Boone does or does not keep Cole and Higashioka together.

Boone also sat Aaron Hicks, who started the season 1-for-15 with seven strikeouts, and replaced him in centerfield and in the third spot in the lineup with Brett Gardner against Orioles righthander Dean Kremer.

Cole and Kremer both worked out of jams in the first inning.

The Orioles had a runner on third and nobody out on a single by Cedric Mullins, a stolen base and a wild pitch. Cole struck out Trey Mancini and the Yankees then brought the infield in – an interesting move so early in the game that paid off for Boone.

Anthony Santander hit a groundball to first that Bruce backhanded. Bruce’s rightfielder’s arm was on display as he nailed Mullins at the plate with Higashioka making the tag.

The Yankees opened the bottom of the first with consecutive line drives of more than 108 miles per hour right back at Kremer. The first, by DJ LeMahieu, whizzed right by Kremer. The second, by Judge, hit the righthander on the backside or upper thigh.

Kremer, who has made three of his big-league starts against the Yankees, eventually walked it off. And then he walked Gardner to load the bases.

Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a 471-foot grand slam on Monday, was next. But Kremer struck him out, and also struck out Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier to get out of the inning unscathed – except for what will probably be a bruise on his backside or upper thigh.

After Bruce gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the second, they made it 3-0 in the fourth. A run scored when LeMahieu hit into a bases-loaded double play and Judge followed with an RBI single.

Stanton added an RBI double in the seventh.

Notes & quotes: Righthander Michael King, who threw six innings of scoreless relief on Sunday, was optioned to the alternate site before the game. The Yankees did not call up a replacement, so they played with a 25-man roster instead of 26 . . . Justin Wilson (shoulder) threw again and is on pace to be activated this weekend, manager Aaron Boone said.