TAMPA, Fla. -- After Gerrit Cole made an electric Yankees debut Monday night, it had been mostly downhill for fans of the team in the news department.

There was Tuesday’s bombshell that Luis Severino would miss the season because of Tommy John surgery, followed on Wednesday by news of Giancarlo Stanton’s Grade 1 right calf strain followed by Saturday’s disclosure that Aaron Judge’s bulky right shoulder requires additional testing.

The Yankees' new ace provided some needed positivity Saturday afternoon.

Cole, signed to a record nine-year $324 million free agent contract in the offseason, made it two straight standout spring starts, allowing two hits and striking out two over 2 2/3 innings of the Yankees' 8-2 victory over the Tigers at Steinbrenner Field.

“I thought the command was better today,” said Cole, who threw 30 pitches (20 strikes). “[I was] able to throw the ball down [in the strike zone] when we wanted to and up when we wanted to. I threw one good changeup, a couple soft-serve changes that were non- competitive, but the slider was sharp, [it was] in and out of the zone and the curveball was good. Played with the velo on it a little bit and I had good command of it.”

Cole, whose next start will be Thursday in Lakeland vs. the Tigers, is, not surprisingly, lined up to start Opening Day (March 26) in Baltimore against the Orioles.

The pitcher said so far he’s been pleased with the chemistry that’s developed between him and Gary Sanchez, who caught Cole Monday and has caught most of his side sessions.

“We had a good routine today,” Cole said. “Gary and I before the game (talked about) getting settled in with the analytics and a whole new routine of how it's going to flow here, so I was more comfortable with that today . . . we were on the same page today, so that's good. I mean, it's still like the second time he's caught me in a game so it’s moving along nicely.”

Cole, who peaked at 98 mph with his fastball as he did Monday night, retired leadoff man Danny Woodrow on the first pitch he threw, a 95-mph fastball that the centerfielder sent softly to Miguel Andujar in left.

Victor Reyes followed by flaring a 0-and-1 fastball, which came in at 98, to left for a single. Jeimer Candelario popped a 1-and-1 offspeed pitch to short and Cole responding by striking out Brandon Dixon swinging at a 96-mph fastball to end the 10-pitch inning in which he threw eight strikes. Cole’s 30th and final pitch was a slider that Woodrow badly whiffed on for strike three and the second out of the third inning.

“Another really good day of work for him,” Aaron Boone said.

Frazier hitting

OF Clint Frazier, who with the injury to Giancarlo Stanton perhaps has an avenue to make the club out of camp, went 1-for-3 with a double in the Yankees 5-2 split-squad victory over the Red Sox in Fort Myers. The 25-year-old Frazier is 3-for-10 (two doubles and a homer) in five games this spring.

Extra bases

Manager Aaron Boone said closer Aroldis Chapman would pitch in his first spring game Wednesday at home vs. the Phillies . . . Luis Cessa followed Cole to the mound and struck out three of the four hitters he faced. Cessa has struck out five and allowed one hit in three outings comprising 3 2/3 innings . . . Adam Ottavino made his spring debut and struck out two and walked one in one scoreless inning.