If Giancarlo Stanton keeps doing what he did on Tuesday night, he might just become a fan favorite at Yankee Stadium after all.

Stanton hit a pair of solo home runs in his first two at-bats against the Red Sox. Remember all those boos that trailed Stanton around the Bronx during his first six weeks as a Yankee? There was none of that on Tuesday night.

Stanton’s blasts provided an early lead, and after the Red Sox tied it up, the Yankees went on to a 3-2 victory over the Red Sox before 45,773. With the victory, the Yankees moved into a first-place tie with Boston. Both teams are 25-10.

Stanton, who came into the game batting .227, lined a 3-and-2 pitch from lefthander Drew Pomeranz into the lower seats in left to lead off the second to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

Stanton’s swing was unorthodox and drew laughter from his teammates, most notably CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge. Stanton pulled his hands up and in on the high pitch and swung almost from his neck. Still, he had enough might to hit the ball out.

“I just kind of looked and smiled,” manager Aaron Boone said. “That’s kind of weird. A superhero swing. Just comes out and when he connects it comes off different, obviously. Pomeranz was attacking him up there and he just made an adjustment, put a real short swing on it and catches it on the barrel. That’s the result.”

Stanton said the key was to “keep my hands inside of it. It was an elevated pitch, so you’ve got to get inside and just chop it down.”

Stanton hit a more conventional Yankee Stadium blast leading off the fourth inning against Pomeranz. It was a high drive to right on a 2-and-1 pitch that nestled into the crowd to give the Yankees a 2-0 advantage.

“Good to see him do that,” Boone said. “Obviously, we needed all of it.”

It was Stanton’s ninth home run, which tied him with Gary Sanchez for second on the team. Didi Gregorius leads the Yankees with 10 home runs.

Stanton has 31 multi-homer games, including three this season. He hit a pair on Opening Day in Toronto on March 29 and again at Houston on May 2.

Boone gave Stanton Sunday off. Stanton was intentionally walked as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning before Gleyber Torres hit a three-run, walk-off home run for a 7-4 win over the Indians. The Yankees were idle on Monday, so Stanton had a nice rest before settling into the fourth spot as the designated hitter on Tuesday.

Stanton faced Pomeranz again with one out in the sixth and Stanton lined a one-hopper to third at 101.8 miles per hour that Rafael Devers turned into a well-played out.

Stanton led off the eighth with a walk against Joe Kelly and stole second without a throw. He moved to third on a wild pitch and tried to score on Aaron Hicks’ grounder to first. Stanton, who did not slide, was tagged out by catcher Christian Vazquez.

So far this season, Stanton is 9-for-15 (.600) with a 1.200 OPS in four games vs. the Red Sox. That ought to earn him some cheers, right?