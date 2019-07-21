The Yankees envisioned their regular starting outfield for the 2019 season with Aaron Judge in rightfield, Aaron Hicks in center and Giancarlo Stanton in left. Thus far they’ve used the alignment just twice because of a myriad of injuries. That’s not changing anytime soon.

Stanton, who last played June 25 because of a right knee sprain, still has not begun any baseball activities.

Asked to describe where he is in the process, manager Aaron Boone replied “better but still slow — no baseball activities yet — just continuing to try to work on stabilizing things, making sure the quad is built up and strong doing some things within the weight room.”

Brett Gardner has absorbed a lot of the workload as each of the three ‘regulars’ has missed time with injuries, but he was scratched from Sunday’s starting lineup because of left knee discomfort and was sent for an MRI exam that revealed no serious condition. He has felt occasional discomfort in the knee and said he aggravated it on a sliding catch in the ninth inning of Saturday’s win.

“Obviously this morning it wasn’t feeling great,” said Gardner, who has started 84 games in the outfield and appeared on defense in 91. “I could have played. I’m available to play. Try to give me the day and maybe tomorrow and see if it gets better.”

All the outfield news however is not bad: Cameron Maybin is going on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton on Tuesday and could be back from a left calf strain before the end of the week. Maybin hasn’t played since June 21, but has been a key contributor since he was acquired in late April. He is batting .314 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 42 games.

Extra bases

Gary Sanchez was 0-for-4 and is 10-for 75 (.133) since June 22. He has one home run and six RBIs in his last 19 games. Boone said: “I don’t feel it’s far off. He’s expanded the strike zone a little more than usual, but is missing his pitch. He’s getting his ‘A’ swing off a lot but some of those he’s putting on the net behind him or he’s swinging through . . . where he normally hit them with authority.”