The Yankees love Gio Urshela’s defense at third base, uttering golden words like “Gold Glove.” But he also began Tuesday night’s game against Seattle at the Stadium standing third in the majors among those with at least 25 games played, batting .352.

“Oh really?” Urshela said.

Sure, with 81 plate appearances, he wasn’t officially among the leaders. But still, who saw this coming?

The 27-year-old native of Colombia has been one of the surprise guys, the guys who have helped keep the Yankees afloat despite their onslaught of injuries.

“You don’t want to spend your whole career in the minor leagues,” said Urshela, who doubled in his first at-bat and scored. “So I think if I get the opportunity one day, I’ll take advantage. That’s what I’m doing, taking advantage of every opportunity that they give me here.”

Miguel Andujar was at third for two of the first three games and then went on the injured list with a shoulder issue on April 1. Urshela came up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre five days later and eventually took hold of third.

“Gio’s been unbelievable,” CC Sabathia said.

Andujar returned Saturday, made two errors and moved to DH Sunday, with Urshela going back to third. Aaron Boone said it will be “a lot that way” with the two of them for now, but he also called the situation “fluid” and said that Andujar will be back out there at third sometime this week.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Urshela, though, has opened eyes. He said his hitting hasn’t been a surprise to him because of the work he has put in over the last year, although he only had one homer and seven RBIs in 26 games. But the defense has been especially eye-catching.

“Gold Glove caliber, certainly,” Boone said. “But whether he’s the Gold Glove and all that, we’re sitting here, it’s early May. The bottom line is he’s a premium defender at that position.”

Urshela said he’s comfortable playing around “the whole infield” if needed. But he said he’s most comfortable at third. Those skills came with him when the Yankees gave cash considerations to Toronto last Aug. 4 and sent him to Triple-A for the rest of the season.

“It’s something natural that God [gave] to me,” Urshela said.

The hitting has taken some experimentation.

In the minors, Urshela was a career .270 hitter dating to 2009. He was signed by Cleveland as a non-drafted free agent the year prior. In the majors, he batted .225 over 167 games in parts of two seasons with the Indians and one with the Blue Jays.

“I used to change my stance a lot, but I’d say I finally got the right one,” Urshela said. “I think it’s working.”

But, Urshela said, “it’s not my stance” as far as the biggest key to turning out more hits.

“My confidence that I create now -- that’s for me the most important thing,” Urshela said. “I think that’s what I’m doing. I create that confidence in myself.”