TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Gio Urshela does it again with another big defensive play for Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees greets teammate Gio

Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees greets teammate Gio Urshela after he made a play to the the fourth inning with the bases loaded against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela added to his already extensive 2019 highlight reel in the third inning of Game 1 of Saturday’s split doubleheader. Positioned far closer to the bag at second on the overshift for switch-hitting Sandy Leon, who was batting lefthanded, Urshela ran full steam across most of the left side of the infield and then into foul ground to snag the foul pop-up. He plowed into the padded signage and safety netting, bounced off and fell to the ground, the ball secure for the out.

Kahnle honored

Tommy Kahnle earned AL Reliever of the Month honors for July after posting a 0.77 ERA in 11 2/3 innings in which he struck out 17, allowed five hits and walked two. Kahnle entered Saturday 2-0 with a 2.62 ERA in 51 games. The righthander has struck out 65, allowed 29 hits and walked 13 in 44 2/3 innings.

Voit hopeful

Luke Voit, placed on the IL earlier in the week with a sports hernia, said late Friday in the clubhouse that the way he was feeling had him “optimistic” that he will be able to avoid surgery. But he acknowledged that he won’t know for sure until another week or so.

“Honestly, I feel really good, so I’m pretty optimistic,” he said. “But we’ll see how this week goes. I haven’t ran yet. I rode the bike today, so hopefully it feels good. Obviously, if not, I can always opt for surgery, too. But as of right now it feels good. We’ll see how it feels after a week of doing stuff.”

The recovery time for the kind of surgery Voit would require is in a range of six weeks.

Extra bases

With Friday night’s victory, the Yankees moved to 23-21 this season when the opposition scores first (J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer in the top of the first to give Boston a 2-0 lead before Gleyber Torres hit a grand slam in the bottom of the inning). They’re the only club in the majors with a winning record in such games . . . The Yankees brought up righthander Chance Adams as their “26th man” for the doubleheader . . . With their victory in Saturday’s first game, the Yankees improved to 41-18 at the Stadium, which clinched a 28th straight winning record at home (since 1992).

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Marcus Stroman had expected to be a Yankee Lennon: Winners, losers of MLB's trade deadline
Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the Yankees is checked Encarnacion goes on injured list with right wrist fracture
Binghamton Rumble Ponies shortstop Andres Gimenez (13) at Mets prospect Gimenez taking advantage of chances
Patchogue Medford High School baseball coach Anthony Frascogna, Coaches recall Stroman-Matz matchup in high school
Center Ryan Kalil speaks with the press after Chance to work with Darnold pushed Kalil's NFL return
Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) stretches during mini-camp Golden confident he can regain top pass-rushing form
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search