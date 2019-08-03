Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela added to his already extensive 2019 highlight reel in the third inning of Game 1 of Saturday’s split doubleheader. Positioned far closer to the bag at second on the overshift for switch-hitting Sandy Leon, who was batting lefthanded, Urshela ran full steam across most of the left side of the infield and then into foul ground to snag the foul pop-up. He plowed into the padded signage and safety netting, bounced off and fell to the ground, the ball secure for the out.

Kahnle honored

Tommy Kahnle earned AL Reliever of the Month honors for July after posting a 0.77 ERA in 11 2/3 innings in which he struck out 17, allowed five hits and walked two. Kahnle entered Saturday 2-0 with a 2.62 ERA in 51 games. The righthander has struck out 65, allowed 29 hits and walked 13 in 44 2/3 innings.

Voit hopeful

Luke Voit, placed on the IL earlier in the week with a sports hernia, said late Friday in the clubhouse that the way he was feeling had him “optimistic” that he will be able to avoid surgery. But he acknowledged that he won’t know for sure until another week or so.

“Honestly, I feel really good, so I’m pretty optimistic,” he said. “But we’ll see how this week goes. I haven’t ran yet. I rode the bike today, so hopefully it feels good. Obviously, if not, I can always opt for surgery, too. But as of right now it feels good. We’ll see how it feels after a week of doing stuff.”

The recovery time for the kind of surgery Voit would require is in a range of six weeks.

Extra bases

With Friday night’s victory, the Yankees moved to 23-21 this season when the opposition scores first (J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer in the top of the first to give Boston a 2-0 lead before Gleyber Torres hit a grand slam in the bottom of the inning). They’re the only club in the majors with a winning record in such games . . . The Yankees brought up righthander Chance Adams as their “26th man” for the doubleheader . . . With their victory in Saturday’s first game, the Yankees improved to 41-18 at the Stadium, which clinched a 28th straight winning record at home (since 1992).