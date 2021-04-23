CLEVELAND — Gio Urshela’s tight lower back kept him out all of one game.

The third baseman, who left Wednesday’s night’s loss to Atlanta in the top of the eighth inning with the injury and missed Thursday night’s series-opener here as a result, returned to the lineup Friday night, starting at third and batting fifth.

"He's good," manager Aaron Boone said. "Felt like he had a good day yesterday, was actually able to hit before the game and I think that went well and he felt good about it. Woke up and felt good today. So I feel like he should be good to go."

Urshela, relative to many of his teammates, has been decent at the plate this season, entering Friday night 11 for his last 39 and hitting .276 with a .760 OPS overall.

Marquee matchup

Saturday night features two of the best pitchers in the sport facing off when Gerrit Cole takes on Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, last season’s AL Cy Young Award winner. It’s a rematch of the first game of last September’s wild-card series, a 12-3 Yankees romp in which Cole (two runs, 13 strikeouts over six innings) dramatically outpitched Bieber, who allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

"I wouldn’t mind it unfolding like that again," Boone said with a laugh. "I mean, I know there’s going to be two studs on the bump that day."

Cole comes in 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA in four starts, with 39 strikeouts and three walks over 24 2/3 innings. Bieber is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts, with 48 strikeouts and 10 walks over 29 1/3 innings.

Taillon tabbed for Sunday

Boone said Jameson Taillon will start Sunday’s series finale and said the starter for Monday’s series opener in Baltimore has yet to be determined.

"Could be Deivi," Boone said of Deivi Garcia, the club’s top pitching prospect. "Kind of get through [Friday] and see where we’re at. Hopefully have that for you maybe tonight or tomorrow."