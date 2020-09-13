TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees expect to have Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga back Tuesday

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

When the Yankees next take the field, they’ll do so healthier than when they went into Monday’s off day.

With even more reinforcements likely to follow by week’s end.

Aaron Boone said the expectation is that Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga will be back from the injured list Tuesday when the Yankees start a big three-game series against the Blue Jays at the Stadium.

"The idea is [they’ll] be activated Tuesday," Boone said before the Yankees completed a four-game sweep of the Orioles.

Urshela, on the IL since Sept. 4 with a right elbow bone spur, has been working out at the team’s alternate site in Moosic, Pennsylvania. The hard-throwing Loaisiga, who had started to emerge as a solid middle-innings bullpen option, has been on the IL since Sept. 2 with an undisclosed medical condition. He came through a final tuneup side session Sunday at the alternate site with no issues, Boone said, and Urshela did the same.

Loaisiga and Urshela were joined Sunday by Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge will join the group Monday, Boone said.

Stanton, out since Aug. 9 with a left hamstring strain, ran the bases Sunday and also took at-bats in a simulated game.

Judge, out since Aug. 27 with a right calf strain, went through what Boone described as "a strenuous day" of baseball activity Sunday at the Stadium, including increasing his intensity running the bases, in the cage and in the outfield.

Neither slugger has a specific timeframe for a return, but Boone has said multiple times that the pair could be back by the end of this coming weekend.

Chappy appeal latest

Boone said Aroldis Chapman’s appeal of the three-game suspension he received for throwing a 101-mph fastball near the head of the Rays’ Mike Brosseau on Sept. 1is scheduled to be heard Monday. Boone and Rays counterpart Kevin Cash already have served their one-game suspensions stemming from that incident.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

