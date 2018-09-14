The Yankees never would be so rude as to cite the famous quote about the city of Oakland, the one that claimed “there is no `there’ there.” Nothing personal. What the Yankees suddenly are urgently hoping is that there is no American League wild-card game there this year.

With abrupt motivation brought about by a tightened race with the Oakland Athletics for home-field advantage in the wild-card game, the Yankees beat down and shut out the Blue Jays, 11-0, on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, where they would just as soon play on Oct. 3.

Wherever that one-game playoff may be, the Yankees must be considering having Masahiro Tanaka start it. In his six innings (four hits, two walks, eight strikeouts), Tanaka extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and now has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of his past 11 starts. Luis Cessa pitched the final three innings.

The Yankees definitely want Aaron Judge to be fully healthy and playing in the wild- card game. Toward that end, the club activated him from the disabled list Friday and sent him out to play rightfield in the eighth inning. He received a standing ovation.

Andrew McCutchen, who might lose his spot to Judge, went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, single and two walks. Gary Sanchez had a double and two singles and Didi Gregorius homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Oakland, the town once roasted by Gertrude Stein’s epigram. The A's beat the Rays, 2-1, in 10 innings on Khris Davis' 42nd homer.

For most of the summer, the last thing the Yankees expected in September was drama. As recently as two weeks ago, it seemed that the month would be nothing more than a long warmup for one game. It had been clear that they weren’t going to catch the Red Sox and it appeared obvious that no one was going to catch the Yankees for the top wild-card berth. So it was all a matter of preparing for the single-elimination game at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 3.

Then the Athletics got hot, the Yankees stumbled and the latter surprisingly had something for which to compete. They entered Friday night only 1 ½ games up on Oakland and under a leaden cloud, having lost two in a row and three of four. It was only natural to wonder if the club required something to change the narrative, such as raising hopes by activating Judge.

“Look, it’s Aaron Judge and I think guys will be excited, knowing what he means,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “Do we need it? I think these guys are focused, I think they’re ready to go. I think they’re eager to prove to the baseball world that we’re an elite club.”

Well, they are many levels above the Blue Jays. And there was no drama about the outcome of Friday night's game after the first inning. The Yankees teed up Toronto starter Marco Estrada for five runs and five hits as doubles by McCutchen and Luke Voit flanked singles by Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres and Sanchez. Torres' RBI single and Voit's two-run double came with two out.

The lead grew to 8-0 in the third with a burst capped by an RBI single by Brett Gardner, back from a couple of days off with a slight injury, and a two-run single by Giancarlo Stanton, whose bat had turned cold during the trip.

All of that supported Tanaka, who is making a wild-card case. Despite a winless August (0-3 with two no-decisions), Tanaka generally has been solid since he returned from the disabled list in July.

“His split and his slider have really been dialed in, the ability to get strikes, the ability to get swings and misses,” Boone said. “Also, I think he has been much better with his fastball.”

For the second time in a row, Tanaka was a steadying presence after a loss. All told, he is 3-0 in September, with the urgency rising.