Will uber prospect Gleyber Torres become a driving force for the Yankees?

The fanfare started Sunday as the 21-year old was called up from Triple-A and inserted into the lineup at second base against the Blue Jays.

On the Jeterian scale of prospects, Torres is right up there.

Torres said he had about three or four hours of sleep as his dream of becoming a big leaguer became a reality.

“Surprised, excited and super happy for that,’’ he said of his reaction when being informed after Saturday’s minor league game for Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Torres’ opportunity comes based on his minor league numbers and the Yankees need to quickly change the narrative of a mediocre early season start.

The Yankees do not view this as a short-term look. They expect him to have staying power. He can play short, third or second, but manager Aaron Boone expects him to be mainly at second. Utility player Tyler Wade was sent out to make room for Torres.

“We think he’s such an important part of our future,’’ Boone said. “We think he’s going to be a mainstay in our lineup for a long time. We didn’t want a short term need, for us to grab him when maybe we didn’t feel like he had that traction or was truly ready. We feel really good about that he’s in a good place coming here to help impact our club.’’

Torres, obtained from the Cubs as the key player for Aroldis Chapman in 2016, arrives with a .347/.393/.510 slash line. He had one home run and 11 RBIs in 14 games for Scranton.

“He’s got off to a good start, he’s playing well,’’ Boone said. “We just feel like he’s ready. He’s checked the boxes. We wanted him to be here and [are] excited to have him.’’

Torres hit .219 in spring training, which the Yankees believe was due to him being rusty after missing considerable time in the minors last season with an injury that required Tommy John surgery to his left (non-throwing) arm. Asked what changed between spring training this season and his surge at Triple-A, Torres said, “Really, nothing changed. More at-bats for sure, more timing. Every day I feel more comfortable.’’

As for his major league debut in Yankee Stadium, Torres said he would not pay attention to pressure. “I stay humble, for sure,’’ he said, “and play my game.’’

What kind of player is Torres? “He’s a really complete player, obviously he’s one of the top prospects in the sport,’’ Boone said. “I don’t necessarily think there’s anything that’s ‘wow.’ He’s not going to go out in BP and hit the ball like some of our guys. He’s not going to wow you with his speed, but he does everything really well on a baseball field. He can hit, he uses the entire field, his strike zone recognition. I think he’s going to be a guy that walks over time. He a really good defender at all three spots. We think he has a chance to be a very special player and one that’s a very complete player.’’

Giancarlo Stanton was asked what advice he would give Torres. “Just to not try to change anything, I guess,’’ he said. “Coming up, the biggest thing would be you think it’s a different game, you gotta change something because it’s a new level. It’s just a more precise level. They more mistakes down there [in the minors] is all.’’

As for those first game jitters, Stanton said, “You’re hyped up, you got everyone in your phone, your whole family . . . but once you get between the lines you should settle down a little at least after the first at-bat. He is good already. He’s going to prove himself and it’ll be nice to see. I like how there’s a lot going on [with his swing] but its very precise . . . some cool action in there and there’s some pop at the end. It’s very cool.’’