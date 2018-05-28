Gleyber Torres is on the move.

The 21-year-old rookie on Monday found himself hitting fifth in the Yankees’ lineup against the Astros, the first time since his call-up on April 22 that Torres has hit in the middle of the order.

Aaron Boone said he could not say whether it was a tryout or simply the circumstances of the day, primarily wanting to give Giancarlo Stanton a day off and sliding the slumping Didi Gregorius down in the order.

“I don’t know,” Boone said late Monday morning of Torres’ lineup spot. “We’ll kind of get through today, see where we’re at. See how I want to give guys days [off] in the upcoming days and then where he [Torres] slots in and how the lineup [which] is kind of like a puzzle putting it together as far as trying to balance out right/left/switch-hitter and things like that. How guys are swinging, who we’re up against, all those go into that. We’ll just kind of see.”

The right-handed hitting Torres entered Monday hitting .320 and slugging .620 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 30 games. Of his 29 starts, Torres hit ninth 24 times, eighth four times and seventh one time.

“I don’t worry about Gleyber in that regard,” Boone said of possibly increasing the pressure on Torres by putting him in the middle of the order. “He’s in such a good place, both sides of the ball, I think wherever he is I’m confident he’ll go up there and try to have a good at-bat. Not really concerned about where he is in the lineup.”

Gregorius, meanwhile, was slotted seventh in the order for Monday’s game after hitting third or fourth in 38 of his 46 starts this season.

“Wanted to slide Didi down just a little to take a little pressure off there,” Boone said.