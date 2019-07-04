ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Brian Cashman woke Aaron Boone up with what the manager called “two pieces of good news” Thursday morning.

One piece, which was delivered second, was that Gleyber Torres had been named to the AL All-Star team to replace injured Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. The second piece of news carried far more significance from a club standpoint – an MRI taken on third baseman Gio Urshela came back “clean.”

Urshela, who produced yet another personal highlight reel in the field Wednesday night against the Mets, grimaced while trotting around the bases after his sixth-inning home run. After the game, Boone said the problem was “something in his glute.”

Urshela, after being evaluated by trainer Steve Donohue, stayed in the game – and made the play of the night two innings later when he threw out Jeff McNeil from a seated position after a diving stop on a sharp grounder. Still, there was still some uncertainty. Urshela did not fly with the Yankees here late Wednesday night, instead undergoing an MRI Thursday morning and flying later in the day. Urshela was slated to arrive at Tropicana Field before the 5 p.m. first pitch.

“He’ll be an active player tonight,” Boone said.

Boone said Thursday: “When he first came in [after] I saw him move kind of slowly around the bases, I thought we were going to have to make a change for him. But then he was able to loosen it up and run in the cage and prove that he could stay in, and then he felt pretty good after the game. But we wanted to make sure there were no muscle strains or anything like that. Looks like it’s worked out, and the fact we got good news is great.”

Judge off

Aaron Judge did not start Thursday, a scheduled off day, Boone said.

“We’ll probably get a handful of our guys one day down here and just think what makes the most sense matchup-wise,” Boone said. “Just wanted to give Judgie a day today.”

Stanton latest

The Yankees didn’t give a timetable on Giancarlo Stanton when he went back on the injured list June 26 with a right knee sprain. Cashman said in London the outfielder was unlikely to return in July, but Boone said there has been improvement the last couple of days.

“He’s made some progress as far as range of motion and stuff,” Boone said. “Those first few days he was pretty sore and had some swelling in there.”