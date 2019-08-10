TORONTO — The two words no doubt were music to the ears of Yankees fans … and to the Yankees.

“All good,” Gleyber Torres said Saturday afternoon after going through his first extensive on-field work in nearly a week.

Torres, who left last Sunday night’s game against Boston with what Aaron Boone called a “core issue” and left Tuesday night’s game in Baltimore with “core pain,” took a full round of batting practice, fielded grounders at second and then ran the bases — including sprints from home to first — before Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

After the game, Boone said Torres “probably” will be in the lineup Sunday for the series finale.

“I’ll get with him and the training staff, but I think, yeah, there’s a probability that will be the case,” Boone said.

Torres was supposed to do all of that work on the field before Friday night’s game but did not, instead doing some of it inside.

“He ramped it up pretty good on the treadmill as far as sprints and stuff and came out of it feeling really good,” Boone said after Friday night’s game. “We’ll see how he responds.”

Stanton report

Giancarlo Stanton, out since June 26 with a right knee sprain, started light baseball activities this past week, including throwing and hitting off a tee.

“He’s at the clinic [in Manhattan] doing stuff,” Boone said. “He’s been able to hit off the tee and throwing. Looking forward when we get back Monday and hopefully that week start to ramp him up a little bit, but I know he’s been doing quite a lot of agility-type stuff, strengthening-type stuff that’s he’s responding pretty well to right now.”

Holder to IL

After Friday’s game, the Yankees placed righty Jonathan Holder on the IL with right shoulder inflammation and recalled lefty Stephen Tarpley, who pitched in relief Saturday.

“It’s been bothering me,” Holder said. “I don’t think it [the IL stint] will be too long.”

Holder is 5-2 this season but has a 6.31 ERA in 34 appearances.

Voit resolution soon?

Boone said it's possible that in the coming week, a determination will be made whether Luke Voit, on the IL since July 31 with a sports hernia, will need surgery.

“Want to see him in person and see how he’s doing,” Boone said. “Hopefully at some point start introducing baseball stuff and then have a better feel of it. But I know he’s encouraged and we are as well with how he’s doing to this point.”

Extra arm

Jonathan Loaisiga, out with a right shoulder strain since May 10, struck out four and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings Friday night in a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone said Loaisiga, who has had three rehab outings total — one with Double-A Trenton and two with Scranton — could become a bullpen option for the Yankees by the end of the week.

Extra bases

CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) is slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday … Chris Segal, the plate umpire who ejected Brett Gardner from the dugout Friday night when he incorrectly thought the veteran called him “[expletive] terrible — it actually was Cameron Maybin who said it — worked third base Saturday with no incidents.