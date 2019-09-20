The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays on Friday night, 4-3, at the Stadium. No big deal.

They also lost second baseman Gleyber Torres to an apparent injury after six innings. Big deal?

Torres exited the game two innings after an injury scare in the top of the fourth. After the game, manager Aaron Boone said Torres said he “felt some weakness in his lower legs . . . Obviously, it’s a hold-your-breath moment. I think he’s going to be OK.”

Boone said Torres is not scheduled for any tests but will see the doctor on Saturday. Torres was not available to reporters after the game.

Torres was shaken up when he ranged far behind second base and into short centerfield on Vladimir Guerrero’s single in the fourth inning. Torres fielded the ball with a slide on the outfield grass on the shortstop side of second base. He popped up, didn’t throw to first, but tried to turn his body to throw to third base, where Cavan Biggio had rounded the bag. Torres’ legs split in an awkward manner and he went down in pain. Biggio continued home to score the first run of the game.

After a visit from manager Aaron Boone and trainer Steve Donohue, Torres stayed in the game and had two more at-bats before leaving.

The Yankees, who clinched the AL East title on Thursday, were leading by a run when Tommy Kahnle gave up a two-run homer to Justin Smoak in the seventh.

J.A. Happ allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Yankees. The veteran lefthander, who is pitching for a postseason rotation spot, gave up the run in the fourth and a solo home run by Danny Jansen in the fifth. It was the 34th home run Happ has given up this season.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Yankees tied the score at 1 in the fourth when Aaron Judge homered to left, his 25th of the season. After Toronto went ahead on Jansen’s homer, Tyler Wade gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in the fifth.

The two home runs gave the Yankees 294 in 155 games. The Twins have 293 in 154 games. Entering this season, the MLB record was 267 by the 2018 Yankees.