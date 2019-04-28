SAN FRANCISO — Saying the Yankees have been injury-plagued this season is like saying the Giants are a rancidly bad baseball team.

The words themselves still don’t quite capture it.

On a perfect sun-splashed afternoon by the Bay inside Oracle Park, the Giants' glorious home, those two worlds intersected in the Yankees’ 11-5 victory in front of 34,540.

Domingo German pitched five terrific innings before being touched up in the sixth, though by that point the Yankees were cruising 8-0 and well on their way to their 11th victory in 13 games. That was the result of production from another makeshift lineup, led by two-run homers by Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez, who had three RBIs, and Luke Voit's three hits and two RBIs.

But the Yankees (17-11), already with a fully stocked injured list of 13, also saw two key players leave the game.

DJ LeMahieu, who fouled a ball off his right knee in Friday’s win here, left in the third inning with inflammation in the knee. X-rays were negative.

Gio Urshela, a standout at third base with Miguel Andujar out, left after getting hit by an 89-mph cutter thrown by Nick Vincent in the fifth inning. Urshela, 2-for-2 to that point to raise his average to .351, was sent for X-rays, which also came back negative, the club said.

Thairo Estrada replaced LeMahieu at second and Tyler Wade, who started the game in leftfield, shifted to third. Cameron Maybin, acquired from the Indians on Thursday and pressed into duty Friday and Saturday, took over for Wade in left.

The bench was so short that Aaron Boone sent up pitcher J.A. Happ to pinch hit for German when his turn came up in the seventh (Happ grounded to second).

German (5-1, 2.56 ERA), who came in with the fourth-lowest ERA in the AL (1.75) and second-lowest WHIP in the majors (0.82), allowed all of one hit entering the sixth before the Giants (11-17) scored four runs to make it 8-4.

The Yankees, now 6-1 on a nine-game, three-city trip that continues Tuesday night in Phoenix, had 14 hits. They struck early against Giants righthander Dereck Rodriguez, 26, the son of Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge'' Rodriguez.

LeMahieu, who came in having reached base multiple times in four straight games, led off with a single. Voit then extended his MLB-best on-base streak to 39 straight games with a walk, continuing the second-longest on-base streak by a Yankee since the start of 2005 (Mark Teixeira reached in 42 straight games from June 6-July 26, 2010).

Brett Gardner walked to load the bases for Sanchez, giving the catcher a shot at a grand slam for a second straight game. Sanchez instead hit a ground shot that should have been a double-play ball, but shortstop Brandon Crawford booted it for an error, which made it 1-0. Torres hit into a 4-6-3 double play, but Voit scored to make it 2-0.

Urshela led off the second with a single and Wade walked. German struck out and LeMahieu flied out but, with Voit at the plate, Giants catcher Erik Kratz fired one back to the mound that Rodriguez wasn’t expecting, putting runners on second and third. Voit then beat the shift with a grounder to the right side that found rightfield for a two-run single that made it 4-0 and gave him 25 RBIs in 28 games.

Sanchez walked to begin the third and Torres, who hadn't homered since April 16, crushed a 1-and-0 fastball to left-center for his fifth homer and a 6-0 lead. Sanchez's two-run homer in the sixth made it 8-0.

Sanchez, who drove in three runs Sunday, is hitting only .232 (13-for-56) but has eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 15 games.

Maybin's RBI single and Wade's two-run single in the ninth gave the Yankees an 11-4 lead. Kevin Pillar, who had a two-out, two-run single in the sixth, homered off Joe Harvey in the bottom of the ninth.