BALTIMORE — Gleyber Torres was out by a whisker when he was nailed at third base for the first out of the fifth inning of Friday night’s 4-1 Yankees win over the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Torres picked himself up, dusted himself off and tried to find his left shoe before returning to the dugout. Turns out he lost his shoe between second and third base, with the shoe flying into the air as the 21-year-old tried to stretch a double to left into a triple.

Manager Aaron Boone wasn’t pleased that Torres made the first out at third base, a baseball no-no. But he couldn’t help but laugh at the sight of Torres turning into a modern day Shoeless Joe.

“We were all going, ‘You ever run out of your shoes before?’ ” Boone said. “I didn’t even see the throw come in because I saw the shoe go flying and then I’m like just hoping he can stay on his feet. We considered a challenge until the end but got the word to not challenge. First out at third when he almost fell down . . . we can laugh about it now.”

Asked what his teammates said to him when he got back to the dugout, Torres said: “[They were] laughing. It was weird, something like that.’’

Raindrops, rotation up in the air

Sunny skies allowed Boone to get some clarity for his starting rotation plans.

At least until Saturday.

With rain in the forecast for the entire day on Saturday, the 4 p.m. Yankees-Orioles game is in jeopardy. That’s after Thursday’s series opener was postponed because of thunderstorms. Sonny Gray started on Friday, with Masahiro Tanaka scheduled for Saturday and Domingo German on Sunday.

Assuming the Saturday game is played, Boone plans to pitch Luis Severino in the opener of Monday’s day-night doubleheader in Detroit. The other game is slated to be started by someone currently on the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster. Boone would not speculate on which pitchers the Yankees are considering, but righthander David Hale is down on the farm and could be added as the 26th man for the doubleheader.

Boone said CC Sabathia is not a candidate for the doubleheader and will open the series in Toronto on Tuesday. Sabathia originally was scheduled to pitch Sunday if the Baltimore series had been played as scheduled. Boone doesn’t mind giving the 37-year-old Sabathia a couple of extra days off.

Of course, all of that could change if Saturday’s game is washed away.

Sanchez sits

Gary Sanchez had the night off as Boone used the same batting order he had for Thursday’s rainout. Austin Romine caught Gray and Sanchez, who was the designated hitter on Wednesday, got his third day off from catching.

Sanchez, who is batting .211, snapped an 0-for-19 streak with a two-run single on Wednesday. Romine went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring double on Friday and is batting .375. In his last eight games, he is 12-for-23 with 10 RBIs.

Miguel Andujar also was not in the lineup (same as Thursday) after being involved in a basepath collision with Houston’s Yuli Gurriel on Wednesday. Boone said he wanted to get Neil Walker in against Andrew Cashner. Andujar said he wasn’t feeling any ill effects from the collision, in which Gurriel smacked into the left side of Andujar’s head.

Bird takes flight

Boone said he has been impressed with Greg Bird, who is hitting .238 with a home run and three RBIs in five games since returning from ankle surgery. He drove in a run Friday night with his first major-league triple.

“No question,” Boone said. “I feel like it kind of leaps off the screen, which tells me maybe he wasn’t obviously quite right with the [ankle] in spring training. Even watching him take batting practice, the way he’s impacting the ball right now, the at-bat quality we’ve seen in pretty much every game from him, it seems like a much better hitter, a much better player in a much better place.”

J.R. Smith, teacher

Boone said he watched Game 1 of the NBA Finals and hopes J.R. Smith’s last-second brain lock is a reminder to the Yankees to keep their head in the game at all times.

“Hopefully, we’re doing it all the time,” Boone said. “Those kinds of plays can happen. I see it sometimes when a guy runs off the field with two outs and things like that. Hopefully, it’s a little bit of a reminder to stay vigilant in how you think through things all the time.”