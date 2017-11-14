ORLANDO, Fla. — Hyped Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres entered last spring training with zero chance of making the big league club out of camp, regardless of performance.

That will not be the case this year.

The 20-year-old, whose season ended with Triple-A Scranton/Wilke-Barre last June 17 when he suffered a torn left ulnar collateral ligament that required Tommy John surgery but who is still considered by many to be the top position prospect in the sport, will be given a chance to win the starting job at third.

“I think it’s Headley’s more to defend,” Brian Cashman said Tuesday on the second day of the annual GM Meetings.

That would be Chase Headley, entering the final year of the four-year, $52-million contract he signed before the 2015 season. Headley lost his job at the trade deadline when the Yankees brought in Todd Frazier. But the New Jersey native is a free agent whom the Yankees currently have little to no interest in bidding for.

That leaves Headley as the presumed starter, but he will be pushed in camp by Torres, and possibly Miguel Andujar, who only plays third, as well.

“Yeah,” Cashman said, asked if he would be comfortable entering 2018 with Headley starting at third. “And then, obviously, we have the pups who want to take a shot at it at the same time.”

Torres, who can also play second and short, is the most intriguing in the near term. The prospect, the centerpiece of the Aroldis Chapman deal with the Cubs at the 2016 trade deadline, had an electrifying spring in 2017, producing a .448/.469/.931 slash line in 19 games before being sent to minor league camp.

He started the season with Double-A Trenton, but was promoted May 21 to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where, after slashing .304/.404/.443 with two homers, three doubles and a triple and 16 RBIs in 22 games, he suffered the injury.

Torres recently began baseball activities and the expectation is he’ll be completely recovered well in advance of the spring.

“Obviously I know last year everybody, coaching staff included, was saying this guy’s ready to go,” Cashman said. “We [in the front office] said, ‘No, no, no, he hasn’t played above A-ball yet.’ Obviously that’s changed. He’s in a better position than a year ago, but he’s coming off an injury. We’ll see what it looks like [in the spring].”