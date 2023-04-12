Franchy Cordero blast sets tone as Yankees clobber Guardians

CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole quickly settled in after a rough first inning.

The Yankees’ offense was fairly settled in from the start.

Behind Franchy Cordero’s third home run of the road trip — this one a three-run shot that keyed a five-run third — the Yankees rebounded from Monday night’s hideous loss to post an 11-2 victory over the Guardians in front of 20,164 at Progressive Field.

The Yankees (7-4), now 3-2 on this six-game trip that started with a series win in Baltimore, outhit the Guardians (7-5), 13-7.

In addition to the blast by Cordero, who was cut by the Orioles on March 28 after an excellent spring camp at the plate and scooped up by New York one day later, the Yankees also received two hits and two RBIs from Anthony Rizzo and RBI singles from Jose Trevino and Willie Calhoun. Aaron Judge had two hits in extending his career-best on-base streak to 44 games and Aaron Hicks added two hits, as well.

The 28-year-old Cordero has 10 RBIs through his first six games in pinstripes.

Cole allowed two first-inning runs but nothing else in in seven innings, improving to 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in three starts. The righthander, who didn’t have his usual swing-and-miss stuff against a Cleveland team that excels at putting the ball in play, allowed five hits and two walks over seven innings in which he struck out three. Cole has 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings this season.

Seven pitches into Cole's night, he was down 1-0. Eleven pitches in, it was 2-0.

Steven Kwan led off the bottom of the first with a single and Andres Gimenez hit one that deflected off Gleyber Torres for a hit. Jose Ramirez’s RBI double, a rope into the corner in right, made it 1-0. Josh Naylor’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0. Cole struck out Josh Bell looking at a 97-mph fastball and got Will Brennan to ground to second to end the 19-pitch inning.

The offense took it from there.

Oswaldo Cabrera, getting the start at short with Anthony Volpe sitting for the first time this season, singled with one out in the second inning. He went to second on Cordero’s groundout and scored on Trevino’s single to right.

That made it 2-1 and the bats, after Cole walked one and struck out one in a scoreless bottom half, blew it open in the third against overmatched Guardians righthander Hunter Gaddis, led by Cordero.

LeMahieu, back in at third and leading off after not starting Monday (he did pinch hit), led off with a double. After Judge struck out on a changeup, Gaddis hit Rizzo with a pitch. That marked the 203rd time in his career the first baseman was hit by a pitch, ranking him ninth on the all-time list (Mets fan favorite Chase Utley is next on the list at 204).

Gleyber Torres walked to load the bases and Calhoun, batting fifth and DH for a second straight night, smoked an RBI single to center to tie it at 2-2. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly to center gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead and Cordero, who homered twice over the weekend against the Orioles, his former team, pounced on a first-pitch changeup and hammered it to right for a 6-2 lead.

Cole produced a shutdown inning, retiring the Guardians in order on three groundouts.

Hicks, LeMahieu and Judge opened the fourth with consecutive singles, which mercifully ended Gaddis’ night. In came lefty Tim Herrin, whom Rizzo greeted with an RBI single that made it 7-2. Torres grounded into a double play but LeMahieu came in to make it 8-2.

Rizzo’s RBI single in the sixth against righty Xzavion Curry made it 9-2 and Judge, whose single preceded Rizzo’s, came in later in the inning on a wild pitch for a 10-2 lead.