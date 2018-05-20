KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Greg Bird could be back “sometime within the next week,” Aaron Boone said Sunday, meaning a tough call will be coming for the Yankees.

If Bird slides back into the everyday duties at first base when he returns, that means a diminished role for Tyler Austin. Trouble is, Austin, his 0-for-23 slide earlier in the month aside, has shown some impressive power much of the season, most recently Sunday.

Austin homered twice, including a second-inning blast that traveled an estimated 440 feet to left-center, in the Yankees’ 10-1 victory over the Royals. The performance gave the righty-hitting Austin eight homers, fourth-most on the club.

Whenever Bird is activated, the Yankees will have some decisions to make.

“I don’t even think about that,” Aaron Boone said. “Tyler Austin’s an important part of what we’re doing right now. Obviously another huge day for him. He’s done a great job all year.”

Austin, hitting .261 but with an impressive .911 OPS and a terror against lefty pitching, said he’s not thinking about what will happen when Bird returns.

“Zero,” Austin said. “I haven’t thought about it at all to be honest with you. I’m trying to take it day by day and when I’m in there do my best to help this team win.”

Romine a hit

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boone said he and his staff challenged Austin Romine to be better offensively this season and the backup catcher has responded. Romine went 3-for-5, including a homer and a double, Sunday to raise his average to .326 and his OPS to .884.

“Catching’s always going to come first for me, that’s just how it is, that’s how I am, that’s how I got to the big leagues,” said Romine, a strong defender. “But when you can do it with the bat too it helps you feel more a part of the team.”

Frazier sent down

After the game the Yankees optioned OF Clint Frazier to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. A corresponding roster move was not immediately announced.