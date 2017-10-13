The Yankees released their roster for the American League Championship Series on Friday morning and there were no surprises.
The roster includes 12 pitchers. Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, CC Sabathia and Sonny Gray will start the first four games of the series against the Houston Astros. Starting pitchers Jaime Garcia and Jordan Montgomery are also on the roster. The Yankees will carry six relievers — Dellin Betances, Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson and Adam Warren.
Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley and Matt Holliday are also on the roster, giving manager Joe Girardi options at designated hitter and late-game pinch hitting. Catcher Austin Romine and infielder Ronald Torreyes are on the roster as reserves.
Gary Sanchez (catcher), Greg Bird (first base), Starlin Castro (second base), Didi Gregorius (shortstop), Todd Frazier (third base), Brett Gardner (leftfield), Aaron Hicks (centerfield) and Aaron Judge (rightfield) figure to be the starters.
