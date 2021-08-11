TODAY'S PAPER
Playing at 'Field of Dreams' will be special for Aaron Judge, Andrew Heaney 

The original 1989 "Field of Dreams" field, left, is next to a new facility, shown Aug. 3 in Dyersville, Iowa. Credit: TNS/Erin Hooley

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andrew Heaney said he expects it to be a "very cool" experience starting Thursday night’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

But credit the 30-year-old lefthander, 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA in two starts with the Yankees, with honesty regarding the movie, which came out in 1989.

"Probably going to rewatch it tonight," Heaney said, noting he saw the movie multiple times when he was young. "I need to rewatch it, honestly. I need a refresher on it."

Aaron Judge, who said he’s seen the movie "two or three times," called the opportunity to play there "a dream come true."

"You see the movie (as a kid), you never think that you’ll actually get a chance to play at the Field of Dreams," Judge said. "But getting this opportunity, getting a chance to walk through the corn, I think it's going to be a big moment, a special moment. I think it's good for Major League Baseball that we’re doing this."

He added: "I wish we were playing three games there."

The Yankees planned to stay in Kansas City Wednesday night before flying to Iowa in the morning. After Thursday’s game, the club will fly to Chicago where the three-game series will continue Saturday.

More COVID in the clubhouse

The Yankees’ most recent COVID-19 outbreak shows no signs of abating.

Though, unlike the two previous outbreaks that beset the club, this one continues to come in drips rather than all at once or over the course of a few days.

Wednesday a fifth player was added to the COVID-19 IL when reliever Clay Holmes, surprisingly effective since he was acquired from the Pirates before the trade deadline, came down with COVID "symptoms," the club said.

"As far as I know, it’s pending," Boone said of Holmes’ COVID test. "We’ll know more tonight."

Holmes, who has a 2.16 ERA in seven outings with the Yankees, joined Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Gary Sanchez and Anthony Rizzo on the list. They’ve come in a steady stream since Cole and Montgomery went to the list Aug. 3.

Righthander Brooks Kriske was recalled Wednesday morning to take Holmes’ spot.

Urshela latest

Gio Urshela, who had a setback Sunday when he felt discomfort in the left hamstring that landed him on the IL Aug. 1, has been inactive the last couple of days after receiving a PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) shot earlier in the week.

"I think today (Wednesday) he starts ramping up baseball activities again," Boone said.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

