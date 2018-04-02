The Yankees’ home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed because of inclement weather, the team announced just after 9 a.m.

The game will be made up at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, which was originally a scheduled off day for the Yankees. Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, and according to weather.com, there is a 95-percent chance of rain in the 4 p.m. hour.

Gates will open to ticketed fans at 2 p.m. Tuesday with pregame ceremonies scheduled for about 3:30 p.m.

Fans with paid tickets for Monday’s game can use them Tuesday or exchange them for any regular season game at Yankee Stadium during the 2018 season.

Fans with complimentary tickets for Monday’s game must use them for Tuesday’s makeup game.

The Yankees are 2-2 after splitting their season-opening series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.