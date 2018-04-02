The Yankees' home opener against the Rays scheduled for Monday was postponed because of snow. Take a look at Yankee Stadium covered in snow.

Hal Steinbrenner, center, watches as members of the grounds crew at Yankee Stadium work to clear snow off the field after Monday's home opener was postponed.

An Opening Day graphic plays on a monitor in the press box as members of the grounds crew at Yankee Stadium work to clear snow off the field after Monday's home opener was postponed.

Members of the grounds crew at Yankee Stadium turn on the sprinklers as they work to clear snow off the field after Monday's home opener was postponed.

The grounds crew removes snow from the field after the Opening Day game at Yankee Stadium was postponed on Monday.

Rayford Allen, an employee of the Tampa Bay Rays, takes some pictures of the snow at Yankee Stadium before the scheduled New York Yankees' home opener game against the Rays on Monday. The game was postponed until Tuesday due to weather.

Snow covers the field before the scheduled New York Yankees' home opener game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday. The game was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Tuesday.

