Yankees' home opener vs. Rays

The Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in their home opener Tuesday after Monday's scheduled opener was snowed out.

Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve throws from the field
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve throws from the field before the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Fans arrive for the Yankees' home opener against
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans arrive for the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino signs autographs for fans
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino signs autographs for fans before the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Fans stand in the rain outside Yankee Stadium
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Fans stand in the rain outside Yankee Stadium before the start of the team's home opener on Tuesday.

Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks on the field
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks on the field before the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

New protective netting is seen down the first
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

New protective netting is seen down the first base line before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees fan Jordan King, 9, outside Yankees Stadium

Yankees fan Jordan King, 9, outside Yankees Stadium before Tuesday's home opener.

Fans stand in the rain outside Yankee Stadium
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Fans stand in the rain outside Yankee Stadium before the start of the team's home opener on Tuesday.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws from the field
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws from the field before the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees fan Elaine Apfelbaum arrives in the rain
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees fan Elaine Apfelbaum arrives in the rain outside Yankee Stadium for the start of the team's home opener on Tuesday.

Fans arrive for the Yankees' home opener against
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans arrive for the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Rose Mazara keeps warm while waiting to assist

Rose Mazara keeps warm while waiting to assist the crowds at Yankees Stadium from the rain on Tuesday.

