BALTIMORE – Can’t win ‘em all. It only seems like it when the Yankees play the Orioles.

On a day the Yankees played without their two primary Baltimore bludgeoners, they dispatched of the worst the American League has to offer, completing a four-game sweep with a 6-5 victory on a warm Thursday afternoon in front of 30,624 at Camden Yards.

The Yankees (32-17), who continue this seven-game trip Friday night in Kansas City, are now 26-8 since starting 6-9. They entered the day 2 ½ games up on the Rays, who were to play Thursday night in Cleveland.

After Jonathan Holder and Tommy Kahnle combined to torch a 5-1 lead – Renato Nunez’s three-run homer in the eighth tied it at 5 – Aaron Hicks drew a two-out bases-loaded walk off the always adventurous Mychal Givens in the ninth to make it 6-5.

Wanting to stay away from Aroldis Chapman, who has been used plenty of late, Zack Britton, the former Oriole, pitched a scoreless bottom half for his second save.

The Yankees hit two more homers – one apiece by Clint Frazier and Luke Voit – giving them a remarkable 27 homers in seven games at Camden Yards this season and a total of 36 homers in 12 games against the Orioles this season.

In winning their 12th straight at Camden Yards, which dates to last season, the Yankees improved to 10-2 overall this season vs. Baltimore, which has lost 13 of their last 15 games in falling to 15-35.

Gio Urshela, a beast with runners on all season, snapped a tie at 1 with a two-out, two-run single off Dylan Bundy in the sixth to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead. Austin Romine’s RBI single in the seventh made it 4-1, and Voit’s 12th homer of the season in the eighth made it 5-1.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aaron Boone rested Orioles killers Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez against righthander Dylan Bundy Thursday and it mattered little.

Masahiro Tanaka, driven from his previous start Saturday against the Rays when he took a ground smash off his right shin, took a liner – that came off the bat of Rio Ruiz 102 mph – off his chest in the second inning.

Tanaka allowed a run that inning but nothing else. The righthander moved to 4-3 with a 2.94 ERA after allowing that run, five hits and a walk over six innings. Tanaka struck out 12.

Nunez started the second with a single and went to second on a wild pitch. Ruiz followed by lining a 92-mph fastball on 2-and-2 right back at Tanaka, who scrambled to field the ball, then threw it away, the error putting runners at second and third. A walk to Chris Davis loaded the bases. After Austin Wynns popped to short, Richie Martin grounded sharply to second where DJ LeMahieu turned it into a 4-6 force out. Nunez scored to make it 1-0.

Dwight Smith Jr. tripled with two outs in the third when Hicks badly misread the ball, but Tanaka struck out Nunez swinging at a high fastball to end the inning.

The Yankees tied it with two outs in the fifth when Frazier, who homered twice Tuesday but went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in an overall rough night Wednesday, pounded a first-pitch hanging curveball to left for his ninth homer. The blast marked the Yankees’ 12th of the four-game series. Baltimore has surrendered an MLB-worst 106 homers overall.

Tanaka quickly got his offense back on the field with a perfect six-pitch fifth that left him at 85 pitches.

Urshela’s bases-loaded hit improved him to 7-for-14 this season with two outs and a runner in scoring position and moved himto 13-for-32 with 15 RBI overall this season with RISP.

