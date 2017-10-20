HOUSTON — The difference has been striking.

Five games into the American League Championship Series, the home-field advantage has been dramatic. That’s something the Yankees, leading three games to two, looked to reverse Friday night as they attempted to clinch a trip to the World Series.

“Man, I sure hope so,” Joe Girardi said a few hours before first pitch.

As well as the Yankees played at home in sweeping Games 3, 4 and 5 and outscoring the Astros 19-5, it didn’t figure to be an easy task.

In the first two games, the Astros, buoyed by noisy sellout crowds at Minute Maid Park, earned a pair of 2-1 victories to take a two-games-to-none lead.

“We’re home,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before Game 6. “This is an environment where we’re playing well. It’s an environment that’s comfortable, our daily routine, our home clubhouse. We get out to the game and there’s going to be quite a few people there that are rocking Astros gear and ready to cheer us on.”

Just as the Yankees fed off the bedlam that Yankees fans created in the Bronx, it worked the same for the Astros here i the first two games.

“All of that can create a buzz that’s all pro-us,” Hinch said. “And I think players feed off that. Obviously the first time something happens, and you talk about the momentum adjustments we have to make, then all of a sudden the crowd gets into it and the guy has to make pitches. Our version of 45,000 people screaming for us.”

No one doubts that played a role in Games 1 and 2, the same way there’s no denying what happened once the scene shifted to Yankee Stadium. The Astros all but curled up in the fetal position in the Bronx, doing almost nothing well.

Their bats went into an even deeper slumber, the pitching staff — including Dallas Keuchel — was hit hard, and the fielding suddenly turned sloppy.

The Yankees entered Friday at 1-4 on the road compared to 6-0 at the Stadium this postseason, but the “1” couldn’t have been much bigger. That was their clinching 5-2 victory in Game 5 of the ALDS in Cleveland, which came immediately after two victories at home.

“In the end, we were able to win that last one, and I think it was because of momentum that we had,” Girardi said. “And guys went out and produced at a high level and had a really good game. And that should give them confidence going into today.”

One of the biggest factors in the Yankees’ victories at home was the resurgence of Aaron Judge. The rookie went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts in the first two games before going 4-for-9 — two homers and two doubles — with three walks and six RBIs in the games at the Stadium.

Girardi said it wasn’t a case of Judge being more comfortable at home as much as the kind of “adjustments” the 25-year-old has had to make all season as pitchers have adjusted to him. The same goes for Greg Bird and Gary Sanchez.

“I think the first couple games, some of our hitters missed some pitches that they didn’t miss the second time around [at home],” Girardi said. “And that happens in the game. I just think they’ve swung the bats better and not missed the mistakes.”

Specifically regarding Judge’s adjustments, Girardi said it’s generally a “timing” issue.

“It’s a little bit of staying on the ball a little bit longer, those sort of things,” Girardi said. “It’s nothing monumental. It’s also probably recognizing how they’re pitching you and what people are trying to do to you, and you have to adjust to that. And that’s a mental approach.”

Hinch has been impressed.

“I think his ability to stay grounded in the batter’s box and not over-swing has been very evident in this series,” he said. “He’s hit every pitch, whether it’s been an up-and-in pitch, a breaking ball from [Lance] McCullers, a slider . . . These are really, really good pitches that don’t normally get hit by anyone. And also it’s been a weakness of his throughout the season. These adjustments that he’s made has made it tough to go to an area inside the strike zone to get him out. He’s as dangerous as anyone. He can mis-hit balls and carry it out of the ballpark.”